A day after threat claim, Raja Thakur’s wife demands police action against Sanjay Raut

Wife of Raja Thakur, a Thane-based gangster, on Wednesday approached the police demanding that a case be registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for harassing her family. This comes a day after Raut claimed that MP Shrikant Shinde, son of chief minister Eknath Shinde, had given a contract to Thakur to attack him.

Thane, India - February 22, 2023: Pooja Thakur, wife of Raja Thakur submits application to the Kapurbawdi Police to act against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MP Sanjay Raut for making false allegations on her husband Raja Thakur, a Thane-based gangster, for taking contract to kill him from MP Shrikant Shinde, following a complaint made by Sanjay Raut, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Raut’s allegations are baseless, and my family is being harassed. He has not submitted any proof and he keeps talking about my husband. I have written an application to the police to investigate this matter and act against him,” Pooja Thakur, an advocate, said.

She also said that she would write to Thane and Mumbai police commissioners in this regard. “How can he just come forward with such statements without any base to it. We have two children and how will we deal with such allegations? As a family, we are deeply affected by his actions. The police have assured us that they will do the needful.”

HT could not reach the senior police inspector of Kapurbawdi police station, Uttam Sonawane, for his comments despite calls and messages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut said, “I have received many threat calls from ruling party MLAs and their goons. Today I came to know from my sources that MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of chief minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack me and assigned the task to Raja Thakur, a goon from Thane.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON