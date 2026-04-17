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A month on, man who murdered woman in Turbhe arrested from Nepal

MUMBAI: A month-long probe into the murder of a 50-year-old woman in Turbhe led the cops to Nepal, where the Navi Mumbai police arrested the accused

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: A month-long probe into the murder of a 50-year-old woman in Turbhe led the cops to Nepal, where the Navi Mumbai police arrested the accused.

A month on, man who murdered woman in Turbhe arrested from Nepal

The victim, Marjina Mondal, a resident of Turbhe village was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon on March 15. At the time, the police registered a murder case and launched an investigation to identify the accused.

After looking through the victim’s phone records and questioning several local residents, the police narrowed down the accused to Mohammad Akhtar, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, who had been in contact with the victim shortly before the crime. “Akhtar had switched off his mobile phone immediately after the incident and gone into hiding, raising further suspicion,” said a police officer.

A police team led by APMC police station’s assistant inspector Nilesh Patil and crime branch unit (1) assistant police inspector Nilesh Bankar travelled to Bihar to trace the accused. However, during the search operation, the police found out that Akhtar had fled the country and was hiding in Nepal.

 
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