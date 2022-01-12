Aaditya Thackeray asks CIDCO, JNPT to expedite process of transferring mangroves to Forest Dept

Reacting to the environmentalists’ concerns on the delay in various government agencies transferring mangroves to the Forest Department for conservation, Maharashtra Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, has asked CIDCO and JNPT to expedite the process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thackeray held a review meeting on Tuesday and took stock of the record of transfer of mangroves. He asked the agencies specifically to speed up the process for conserving mangroves as reserve forests under the Indian Forest Act.

Thackeray tweeted: “Conducted review meetings with the officials of the Forest Department, JNPT, CIDCO, and Divisional Commissioner for Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg to expedite the pending final notification for the mangroves under the Indian Forest Act.”

Welcoming the development, NatConnect Foundation director, BN Kumar, said the government, and the forest department in particular, must also take over the mangroves under Navi Mumbai SEZ that have been since denotified. The inordinate delay in implementing the three-year-old High Court order to conserve the mangroves is only giving an opportunity to destroy the sea plants for creating dry areas for land-grab, Kumar pointed out in his tweet to Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JNPT has 900 hectares of mangroves that are supposed to be handed over to the Forest Department. NMSEZ is developing at least 4,000 acres in Dronagiri alone, he said.

“We have been complaining to various authorities against the destruction by various project proponents, apart from the debris mafia, but no action has been taken,” said Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

Kharghar-based activist, Naresh Chandra Singh, regretted that the node does not seem to exist on the radar of any government agency as all complaints from the citizen groups have fallen on deaf ears.

It is important to keep an eagle’s eye on the mangroves even after the forest department takes over. In the absence of any surveillance, the land grabbers will have a field day, Jyoti Nadkarni, another Kharghar activist, pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per official records, Maharashtra has a total of 32,000 hectares of mangroves, of which 19,000ha is under government control and 13,000ha privately owned. As much as 16,984.17ha are reserved under Section 4 of the Forest Act and 11,549.33ha under Section 20.

Thus, the government says the area of pending takeover is 3,000ha. But Kumar and Pawar say this could be much more than 3,000ha.

“Our request to CM has been referred to the Environment and Forest Departments, it is important to protect these sea plants in the interest of Uran,” Kumar said.

Similarly, large stretches of mangroves in Kharghar, Ulwe, Nerul, etc are yet to come under the Forest Department’s fold, Singh added.

Sanjay Mukherjee, VC-MD of CIDCO, said, “We are committed to the environment. While planning a city, CIDCO has always kept a 40% area for green cover. CIDCO has planted mangroves in over 400ha in Airoli and that’s where the mangroves’ Cell Interpretation Centre and Office is located.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So far, CIDCO has handed over 2000ha of land to the forest department, making it the only government organisation and Public Sector Undertaking to hand over such large pieces of land. Last year, we handed over 280ha of land to the Forest Department. We shall implement the decisions taken in the Minister’s meeting.”