Aaditya Thackeray to launch BMC’s electric vehicle cell on Wednesday

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that it will launch its electric vehicle (EV) cell on Wednesday. The EV cell will be placed under the environment department of the municipal corporation.

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs will launch the cell from Sahyadri Guest House on Wednesday.

The BMC in August 2021 launched its first electric vehicle station in the city at Kohinoor Public Parking Lot in Dadar. The BMC’s ultimate aim is to set up 1,000 EV charging stations in the city in the coming years.

In a statement issued on Monday, the BMC said, “Mumbai Electric Vehicle Cell will bring together government officials, e-mobility experts and representatives from the electric vehicle industry. It will assist policy makers in the promotion of electric vehicles, build infrastructure for electric vehicle charging in the Mumbai Metropolitan area, provide easy credit facilities for the purchase, implement state-of-the-art technology for in-vehicle batteries, and public transport.”

Meanwhile, in October 2021, Thackeray had announced that the city’s BEST bus fleet will convert into EV buses by 2028. The BEST currently has 386 EV buses and we are looking at 1,900 EV buses and 200 double-decker buses, converting 50% fleet to electric by 2023 & 100% by 2028.