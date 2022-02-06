Aaditya Thackeray to visit areas impacted by fly ash pollution

Mumbai: Cabinet minister for environment and climate change, Aaditya Thackeray, will on Tuesday visit villages around the Kaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Nagpur district, where people complained of pollution from fly ash -- a toxic byproduct of coal combustion. The development comes three days after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) directed KTPS to halt the unauthorised dumping of fly ash in Nandgaon village.

Thackeray said that he has received several complaints from this region. “The safety and security of citizens of Maharashtra is our primary concern and if any amount of pollution is impacting them, we will ensure abatement at the earliest,” he said, adding that he held successive review meetings with the MPCB, MAHAGENCO, representatives of the state power ministry, and researchers who are working to document the impact of fly ash on local communities.

He further said that the state environment and energy departments will come up with a detailed mitigation plan. “The idea is to ensure proper control of both air and water pollution around coal-fired power stations in Koradi and Khapedkheda in Nagpur district. The mitigation plan will be implemented around other thermal power stations in Maharashtra,” said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, officials from the union environment ministry on February 4 visited the affected areas with representatives from the MPCB, MAHAGENCO and an independent researcher from the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD). They found evidence of fly ash pollution in nearby fields and water bodies.

Notably, CFSD, along with Pune-based Manthan Adhyayan Kendra and advocacy group Asar, had published a report in November 2021, titled “Polluted Power: How Koradi And Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations Are Impacting The Environment”.

The report said that of 21 villages surveyed around the two power plants, four reported health problems due to water contamination, either due to fly ash settling in water or other reasons. “At the same time, 9 villages reported health problems that they attributed to air pollution due to fly ash, including difficulty in breathing (9 villages) respiratory diseases like bronchitis and asthma (5 villages) frequent cough and cold, throat infection (4 villages) and irritation in the eyes and eye infections (7 villages),” the report had noted. MPCB officials also collected eight water samples for laboratory analysis to corroborate these findings.

