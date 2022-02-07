AAI cannot go back on previous NOC to society for redevelopment: HC

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently held that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) did not have any right to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) with retrospective effect and said that the earlier NOC granted to a Juhu society by AAI for reconstructing its demolished building will continue to be in effect.

The society had approached the HC after the AAI had gone back on an earlier NOC issued by it, wherein the society was permitted to construct the building up to a certain height. However, in the later NOC, the height was reduced, as a result of which the society and the developer were aggrieved as they had secured the requisite permissions from other authorities based on the first NOC.

The division bench of justice R D Dhanuka and justice S M Modak was hearing the petitions filed by Geetanjali Society at Juhu through senior advocate Veerendra Tulzapurkar alongwith advocates Saket Mone and Subir Chakrabarty and Armaan Real Estate through senior advocate Pravin Samdani alongwith advocate Amogh Singh was informed that both parties were aggrieved by the second NOC granted by the AAI.

The bench was informed that the society, which consisted of 30 tenements, had entered into a redevelopment agreement with the real estate firm and as the project was 29.85 meters from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a stipulated NOC with regards to the height of the building was sought from AAI.

On February 9, 2021, the NOC for constructing up to 57.13 meters above mean sea level was granted by AAI. The society and developer started work on relocating the occupants and securing permissions from various other authorities thereafter. However, on January 12, 2022, the AAI issued a revised NOC, wherein, the original permitted height for construction was reduced.

The bench was informed that the developer had spent a substantial amount on obtaining various permissions and on payment of premium to the authorities and compensation to the members of the society upon demolishing their structures.

Advocate Ajay Khaire for AAI raised a preliminary objection to the petitions stating that the petitioners had an alternate remedy and could have appealed against the revised NOC before the relevant appellate authority.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed, “Upon considering the facts of this case, prima facie, we are of the view that the respondent nos.2 and 3 have no power to cancel the earlier NOC permitting particular height and to substitute by another NOC with retrospective effect by substantially reducing the height permission already granted earlier.”

Thereafter, advocate Khaire sought time to file an affidavit which was allowed by the court. As an ad-interim relief to the society and developer, the bench stayed the effect of the second NOC and permitted construction to go on as per the first NOC and also directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to process further building permissions in terms of the earlier height NOC, subject to the outcome of the petition and posted the further hearing of the petitions to February 24.