MUMBAI: Just when the residents of Abhyudaya Nagar were anticipating the long-awaited redevelopment of their housing colony, a new concern has surfaced – they allege that the apartments being offered to them are getting smaller. Abhyudaya Nagar residents protest ‘shrinking’ homes

Residents of the Kalachowkie housing colony staged a protest on Friday, hoping their concerns would resonate in the ongoing budget session of the state legislature. The 3,500-odd home owners say the carpet area being offered has shrunk from 740sq ft to around 600sq ft. The colony, which comprises 48 buildings spread across 33 acres, live in apartments with a carpet area of 208sq ft.

The matter was taken up in the assembly on Friday, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promising to review some of the project’s details.

“On one hand, government agencies are providing bigger homes elsewhere, while the flats we have been offered have shrunk from 740sqft promised in 2010 and 2021, to 635sq ft, and now around 600sq ft. For the BDD Chawls redevelopment, those living in 160sq ft homes will receive 500sq ft units and residents of Dharavi will get 350sq ft, more than the mandatory 300sq ft. Even though we are the rightful owners of our flats, the area we are being offered has been slashed. This is unacceptable,” said Dilip Shinde, chairperson, Abhyudaya Nagar Cooperative Housing Societies’ Federation.

That’s not all. With the definition of carpet area being changed from ‘usable carpet area’ to ‘RERA carpet area’, Abhyudaya residents point out that the actual useable area will be at least 7% less, that is, around 550sq ft. On Friday, members of the Abhyudaya Nagar Senior Citizens’ Forum and Abhyudaya Nagar Residents’ Association, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) workers held a day-long hunger strike, with MLA Ajay Chaudhary of the Sena (UBT) raising the subject in the legislative assembly.

“Attempts are also being made by MHADA officials to convince us to accept 500sq ft apartments. We feel cheated. There was a time when developers were prepared to provide far bigger flats; now despite the government’s pro-developer housing policies, the area being offered here is shrinking,” alleged Jaisingh Bhosale, local Sena (UBT) shakha leader.

Residents say there is a way out. The wouldn’t have to settle for less, they say, if MHADA executes the project itself, instead of handing over the 32.98-acre plot to private developers. “If this could happen with the BDD Chawl redevelopment, why not at Abhyudaya,” challenged Datta Pongade, a resident and also a former corporator.

In the legislative assembly on Friday, MLA Chaudhary raised the issue with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The deadline for the bid floated by MHADA was extended seven times, but not a single developer submitted a quotation. MHADA is seeking 4,98,216sq ft in housing stock from the developer, apart from ₹1,249 crore for MHADA’s Mumbai Board, and ₹1,345 crore for itself through different levies. No developer is willing to pay this much... You should get MHADA to back down on what they are demanding instead of decreasing the area for residents. If the area is reduced, you would be backtracking from your promise.”

Fadnavis disagreed, saying the carpet area had not been further reduced. “The project had got derailed for several years. Then we cleared all the hurdles and a 600sq ft proposal was prepared. However, residents demanded 635sq ft, to which we said bids would be called for 635sq ft. If developers were prepared to provide this much, we would not have any objection. If no one came forward, the original plan of 600sq ft would be adopted,” he said.

“Some reputed developers had shown interest, but after going through the conditions, they did not bid for the project. They said the project would be feasible if 600sq ft is provided as the rehabilitation component per family. We will review the project, and try to do some adjustments by reducing a few things from here (carpet area) and a few from there (MHADA),” he said.

Redevelopment of Abhyudaya Nagar has been in the works for around 20 years and, after a series of twists and turns, it is yet to take off.

Developed by MHADA in the 1960s to house industrial workers, it comprises around 3,410 eligible tenements, of which 3,335 are residential and 75 commercial. There are also slum settlements within the colony that are to be rehabilitated.