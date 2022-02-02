ACB questions ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a corruption case filed against him by police inspector Anup Dange. Singh was summoned by the agency on Wednesday. He, however, joined the probe a day before.

Singh’s advocate RB Mokashi on Wednesday confirmed that he appeared before ACB, which is conducting an open enquiry in the matter.”ACB officials recorded Singh’s statement. He cooperated with the officials. More details can not be shared regarding what he has said in his statement,” Mokashi said.

Singh, who was summoned thrice by the ACB, in his statement reportedly denied all the allegations levelled against him. The former commissioner had earlier sought three weeks to appear before ACB due to the pandemic.

The agency initiated probe after Dange submitted a complaint to the chief minister and the home department on February 2, 2021, alleging that Singh had sought money for not initiating departmental action against him.

According to Dange’s complaint, in November 2019 while he was posted at the Gamdevi police station, he and a team had visited a pub on Bhulabhai Desai Road during the night patrol.

“The officer asked the pub staff to close the establishment as, under the prevailing rules, it was not permitted to operate beyond the deadline of 1:30 pm. Policemen on patrolling duty also asked customers to leave, but one customer entered into a heated argument with the policemen and attacked them. Subsequently, a case was registered against seven people,” it said.

Dange claimed that Singh, who was the director-general of ACB at the time, prevented him from taking action against the bar owner, which Dange did not heed. Soon after, Singh took charge as the Mumbai Police commissioner in February 2020 and a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dange and he was placed under suspension.

Dange’s complaint further states that in 2020, Singh asked Dange to pay ₹50 lakh to avoid action being taken against him.

“We have recorded Dange’s statement twice and the inquiry is going on as per the legal procedure. Singh may be called again if the investigation requires it. We are following the legal process,” an ACB officer said.

Singh faces five FIRs in Maharashtra of which the state CID is investigating three. Singh has managed to get protection from arrest in all the cases registered against him from the Supreme Court.