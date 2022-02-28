Accused arrested by Manpada police dies in custody due to seizures

A 40-year-old accused held for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli died in police custody after he suffered seizures and hit his head on the iron door on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during the treatment.

The deceased, identified as Dattaray Warke, was taken to the Court on Sunday, where he was sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, he was in police custody and the procedure to send him to judicial custody was going on.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “Before we sent the accused to the Adharwadi Jail, a Covid test was conducted. We called him to the testing centre at around 6.45pm. However, by the time he reached the prison gate, he suffered seizures and collapsed. We took him to the hospital but he was declared dead during the treatment.”

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter.