Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Accused arrested by Manpada police dies in custody due to seizures
mumbai news

Accused arrested by Manpada police dies in custody due to seizures

A 40-year-old accused arrested for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli dies in police custody after suffering seizures and hit his head on the iron door on Sunday; he was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during treatment
A 40-year-old accused arrested for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli dies in police custody after suffering seizures and hitting his head on the iron door on Sunday. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kalyan

A 40-year-old accused held for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli died in police custody after he suffered seizures and hit his head on the iron door on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during the treatment.

The deceased, identified as Dattaray Warke, was taken to the Court on Sunday, where he was sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, he was in police custody and the procedure to send him to judicial custody was going on.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “Before we sent the accused to the Adharwadi Jail, a Covid test was conducted. We called him to the testing centre at around 6.45pm. However, by the time he reached the prison gate, he suffered seizures and collapsed. We took him to the hospital but he was declared dead during the treatment.”

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP