Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Accused arrested by Manpada police dies in custody due to seizures
mumbai news

Accused arrested by Manpada police dies in custody due to seizures

A 40-year-old accused arrested for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli dies in police custody after suffering seizures and hit his head on the iron door on Sunday; he was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during treatment
A 40-year-old accused arrested for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli dies in police custody after suffering seizures and hitting his head on the iron door on Sunday. (HT FILE)
A 40-year-old accused arrested for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli dies in police custody after suffering seizures and hitting his head on the iron door on Sunday. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kalyan

A 40-year-old accused held for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli died in police custody after he suffered seizures and hit his head on the iron door on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during the treatment.

The deceased, identified as Dattaray Warke, was taken to the Court on Sunday, where he was sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, he was in police custody and the procedure to send him to judicial custody was going on.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “Before we sent the accused to the Adharwadi Jail, a Covid test was conducted. We called him to the testing centre at around 6.45pm. However, by the time he reached the prison gate, he suffered seizures and collapsed. We took him to the hospital but he was declared dead during the treatment.”

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out