Accused arrested by Manpada police dies in custody due to seizures
A 40-year-old accused held for molestation 20 days ago by the Manpada police in Dombivli died in police custody after he suffered seizures and hit his head on the iron door on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during the treatment.
The deceased, identified as Dattaray Warke, was taken to the Court on Sunday, where he was sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, he was in police custody and the procedure to send him to judicial custody was going on.
An officer from Manpada police station said, “Before we sent the accused to the Adharwadi Jail, a Covid test was conducted. We called him to the testing centre at around 6.45pm. However, by the time he reached the prison gate, he suffered seizures and collapsed. We took him to the hospital but he was declared dead during the treatment.”
An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.