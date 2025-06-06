MUMBAI: The police have arrested a man accused of murder for allegedly attacking the case’s witness on Monday, when he was out on bail. Accused attacks witness in an attempt to murder case

According to the police, Pravin Kamble, the witness in the case, is an autorickshaw driver residing in Vidyavihar East with his wife and two daughters. The alleged attack on him occurred at 7:15pm on Monday in Rajawadi when he was sitting in his auto. The accused, Sagar Panchmukh, and his wife started abusing him when they passed by his autorickshaw.

“Panchmukh picked up an iron rod lying nearby and broke the front window of Kamble’s rickshaw. When Kamble attempted to stop Panchmukh, he was hit with the rod on his head and chest,” said a police officer. “The passersby gathered and dispersed them.”

The couple allegedly threatened Kamble saying they would file a fake molestation case against him if he testified against Panchmukh in the court, said the officer. Based on Kamble’s complaint, the police registered an FIR on Monday. Panchmukh was arrested and produced in the court on Wednesday. He has been remanded to police custody till June 8.

Panchmukh had been in police custody and was granted bail in an attempt to murder case last week. The case was registered in February this year after Panchmukh allegedly stabbed another person. The FIR was registered in the Tilak Nagar police station under section 124 (causing grievous hurt). The police made Kamble a witness in the case as he was present when the assault occurred. The police said that Panchmukh had threatened Kamble to not testify against him in the court.