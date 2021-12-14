Accused who beheaded wife in Matheran tried to cover all possible evidences: Police

The accused who beheaded his wife at a lodge in Matheran was inspired by a popular crime show, police said. The accused, Ramsilochan Pal (25), had made a detailed plan to kill his wife, Poonam (27), and then hide the evidence.

“He tried to cover all possible evidence and he was successful in covering 80% of the loopholes. Yet we managed to nab him within 12 hours. He was sure that he had planned a perfect murder and won’t be caught, but was taken by surprise when he found us at his door,” sub-divisional police officer, Vijay Lagare, said.

Police added that he had no regrets until he was caught. As per their tradition, the couple had to stay separately after marriage till a ritual was conducted. During this phase, the couple developed friendly relations over the phone and the deceased happened to speak to him about her past, which didn’t go well with him.

“The deceased was born and brought up in Mumbai while the accused had spent half of his life in Uttar Pradesh and came here during his engineering days. The accused didn’t like his wife’s frank nature but never showed any dislikes to her. When we spoke to Poonam’s friend, she said that the deceased had always told that her husband was very understanding,” Lagare added.

In the last three months, the couple had visited Matheran twice and stayed at two different lodges. In both the lodges, the administration asked for their Aadhar card copies. Hence, this time, the accused booked another lodge which was on the outskirts. He was carrying plastic bags and a knife with him this time. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused throttled his wife to death while she was asleep and then undressed her before dragging her to the bathroom wherein he beheaded her. He then kept her body beneath the cot and wrapped the head in three plastic bags and a cloth bag, and walked out of the lodge, dumping her purse, clothes and head one by one into a valley. On his way from Neral to Thane by train, he threw her phone.

After he reached home, his wife’s brother called him on phone to check their whereabouts, to which he said that he was not with her and doesn’t know where she was.

“The accused had switched off his phone on Saturday while leaving Panvel and switched it on only after returning to Panvel after the crime. The couple met each other at Neral on Saturday and travelled together to Matheran. While the victim told her parents that she was going out with her husband and left Goregaon, the accused said that he was out for company work and left his Panvel residence. Since the duo met at Neral, we suspect that he would have had some other phone with him, which he would have used to coordinate with his wife. We are in the process of procuring the Call Data Record of his wife to find the same,” Lagare said.

Raigad DSP, Atul Zende, said, “The accused has been remanded to police custody for five days. We’ll try to recover the weapon used. We’ll also be taking action against the lodge for not taking the identity cards of the couple.”