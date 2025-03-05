Police custody of human traffickers extended

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday extended police custody remand of Ajit Puri, the alleged ring leader of the human trafficking gang that sent over 80 individuals to Canada, Turkey, Netherlands and Poland on fake passports and visas, and two others arrested in the case, till March 7. A metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday extended police custody remand of Ajit Puri, the alleged ring leader of the human trafficking gang that sent over 80 individuals to Canada, Turkey, Netherlands and Poland on fake passports and visas, and two others arrested in the case, till March 7. (Shutterstock)

After finding details of more people on their mobile phones, the police suspect that the gang might have sent more people abroad using bogus documents.

Police officers said Puri has been active in making forged documents for over two decades and has nine cases registered against him in the city but was acquitted in most of these due to lack of evidence.

The other two accused were identified as Imtiyaz Shaikh and Roshan Bhaskar Dudhwadkar, a former corporator, who represented Andheri East from 2007 to 2012.

Shaikh aka Rajiv Chacha has three cases registered against him and during a search at his residence in Four Bungalows, Andheri West, the police recovered fake immigration stamps of various countries.

The police also found details of 70 more passports and visas in the mobile phones of Puri and Shaikh and, therefore, suspect that the gang sent more people abroad using forged documents.

During the scrutiny of Puri’s mobile phone, the police found 79 photos of Indian passports, 73 photos of visas of different countries, and 67 flight tickets in the name of various individuals. “We are yet to conduct searches at a flat in Lokhandwala that belongs to one of them,” said a police officer.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police launched the probe on February 28, when Dudhwadkar was apprehended on his return from Bangkok. During interrogation, he confessed that he worked for a certain Rajubhai alias Rajesh Panchal, a resident of Gujarat.

They allegedly charged between ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh per person for facilitating travel to Canada, Turkey, Netherlands and Poland and, thereafter, illegal migration to Europe or the USA, said the police officer.

Explaining how it is done, he said that once a person’s visa is rejected by the country he wishes to travel to and he approaches the frauds, they scout for information about people who are of the same age and have already been granted a visa to the country.

“Panchal then makes fake passports and visas of the country in the name of the person to whom the visa is already granted but using the photograph of the person who had paid them. The client is then asked to approach Dudhwadkar in Mumbai, who then ensures that he (the client) boards his flight without any problems,” said the officer.

During his interrogation, Dudhwadkar had told police that he got only ₹50,000 per assignment and tickets to few foreign countries like Bangkok to enable him to be at the airport to help the client clear all airport checks.