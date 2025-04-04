Act against illegal Malwani-Madh structures by July, govt tells BMC

MUMBAI: The state government has set a July deadline for the demolition of 391 illegal constructions in the Malwani-Madh region. It has also instructed the civic administration to book municipal officials, government officers and others who helped developers raise these structures. Film studios have been set up in the Madh-Marve area allegedly by violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms (HT PHOTO)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the government is investigating the matter, where coastal regulation zone and no-development zone records were allegedly manipulated at the city survey office, using forged maps. The SIT was established on a court order, whereas the original complaint against these unauthorised structures was made in 2020.

The issue was raised, once more, by the Shiv Sena (UBT) during the recently concluded budget session of the legislature. On Wednesday, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule met with Sena (UBT) legislators and municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, setting the July deadline for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to raze these structures.

Of the original 457 illegal constructions identified in the Malwani-Madh region, the BMC has taken action against 66 structures. It will have to proceed against the remaining 391 structures on priority.

In the meeting, Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab alleged that it was not possible for these constructions to receive approvals without the connivance of officials. “Using forged documents for approval and constructing illegal buildings is a criminal offence and without giving notice, an FIR should be filled against those involved. Along with the builders, cases should also be filled against BMC officials who helped them,” said Parab.

Gagrani told the minister and legislators that these illegal constructions consisted of both structures that had no permissions and those that had obtained approvals by submitting forged documents. “The process of approvals is online, so it’s difficult to cross-check if the document is forged. Till now, 20 cases have been registered after the SIT probe,” said Gagrani.

While ordering the BMC to take action, Bawankule said, “File cases with the SIT against those involved in these constructions including BMC officials so that the SIT can conduct their inquiry.”

Gagrani told HT, “Most of these constructions are in P-North ward. We are starting the process to take action against the illegal constructions as per the orders of the government.”