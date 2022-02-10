Action taken against 21 more fake doctors in Murbad

The Murbad police have booked two persons pretending to be doctors on February 4 even as the taluka health officials have conducted raids on 21 persons in the past week, sealing their ‘clinics’ and equipment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deputy collector of Thane District has ordered that a list of genuine doctors be displayed in each village for the benefit of the villagers, which the gram panchayats are in the process of making. They have given a time limit of a month. The list will be in Marathi and Hindi languages and the names of private doctors will be included in it.

Murbad has a predominant tribal population, and such pretend-doctors would typically charge them low fees.

The raids were conducted in the villages of Umbroli, Muhachi wadi, Dhangar Pada, Moroshi, Tokawade and Dehri Pada.

The matter came to light when, on January 28, the Tokawade police first arrested a 72-year-old man who worked as a security guard. Four people in the village had allegedly died due to the ‘treatment’ he offered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our Murbad team has taken action against more than 21 bogus doctors in the past one week. These ‘doctors’ were settled in these villages for eight to 10 years. Some of them had worked under Ayurvedic doctors or had some basic knowledge of medicine. Some had certificates of naturopathy. We have been holding weekly meetings with all our medical teams from the taluka to stop fake operations. A First Information Report will be filed against any such person immediately,” said district medical officer of Zilla Parishad, G Parage,

Dinesh Jadhav, a member of Adivasi Kranti Sena who helped unearth the racket and bring it to the fore, said, “Most tribals in the villages work as labourers and earn daily wages. These ‘doctors’ are closer to them compared to the taluka health clinics. They also charge nominal fees of ₹30 to ₹50. They worry that taluka clinics would refer them to the Thane Civil Hospital which will mean they lose a day’s wage. The quacks take advantage of this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}