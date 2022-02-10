Active Covid cases in Thane district drop by 45% in one week

The number of active patients in Thane district has reduced by 45% in the last one week. As per the district health department, on February 1, there were 13,296 active patients across the district. Now, it has come down to 7,192 active patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since the end of December, when the third wave began in the district, it was only in the last few days that these numbers have started to decrease. Even during the peak, most positive patients were isolating in their homes. Thane was among the top five districts with active Covid patients but the positive numbers have decreased drastically,” said an officer from the health department, Thane District.

Moreover, the district health department also stated that Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Ahmednagar and Mumbai are among the top five districts with active number of patients in the State. In these five districts, there were 1,13,946 active patients on February 1. But, after one week, on February 8, it has come down to 57,776, which is a decrease of 49.30%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weekly positivity rate of the state is 9.30% and the weekly positivity rate of Thane district is much lower than the state average, which is 3.80% and the rate of Mumbai district is 2.10%. The weekly positivity rate of 12 districts in the state is lower than the state average, with Mumbai and Thane being among the lowest, according to reports mentioned by the Thane district health department.

“Initially, on a daily basis, around 15,000 Covid tests were being conducted across the district but in the peak of the third wave, there were around 27,000 being tested. As the symptoms have subsided, the testing numbers have also reduced to around 17,000 now on a daily basis,” said Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane district. Even among these, the most number of active cases are in the cities of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}