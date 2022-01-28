Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Activist seeks FIR against filmmaker for alleged obscenity in new movie
mumbai news

Activist seeks FIR against filmmaker for alleged obscenity in new movie

Seema Deshpande, the Mumbai president of Bhartiya Stree Shakti, said in case the movie has been certified, the Central Board of Film Certification should have reported the matter to the police
HT Image
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 01:41 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

MUMBAI: An activist has written to the police seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and producers of Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Indecent Representation of Woman (Prohibition) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Seema Deshpande, the Mumbai president of Bhartiya Stree Shakti, an NGO, cited the film’s trailer and said it shows boys doing obscene acts, and amounts to an offence under the POCSO Act. It added the trailer is “lascivious and appeals to the prurient in interest”.

Deshpande said in case the movie has been certified, the Central Board of Film Certification should have reported the matter to the police.

“The movie was released on 14th of January and the directors have blurred the scenes. However, the storyline remained the same... after an uproar, the directors have taken down the trailer but it is still available,” said Deshpande’s lawyer Prakash Salsingikar.

There was no immediate response from the police or Manjrekar.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP