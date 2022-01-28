Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Activist seeks FIR against filmmaker for alleged obscenity in new movie
Activist seeks FIR against filmmaker for alleged obscenity in new movie

Seema Deshpande, the Mumbai president of Bhartiya Stree Shakti, said in case the movie has been certified, the Central Board of Film Certification should have reported the matter to the police
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 01:41 PM IST
By Vinay Dalvi

MUMBAI: An activist has written to the police seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and producers of Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Indecent Representation of Woman (Prohibition) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Seema Deshpande, the Mumbai president of Bhartiya Stree Shakti, an NGO, cited the film’s trailer and said it shows boys doing obscene acts, and amounts to an offence under the POCSO Act. It added the trailer is “lascivious and appeals to the prurient in interest”.

Deshpande said in case the movie has been certified, the Central Board of Film Certification should have reported the matter to the police.

“The movie was released on 14th of January and the directors have blurred the scenes. However, the storyline remained the same... after an uproar, the directors have taken down the trailer but it is still available,” said Deshpande’s lawyer Prakash Salsingikar.

There was no immediate response from the police or Manjrekar.

