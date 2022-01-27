Activists blame concretisation of Gauripada Lake walls for death of turtles in Kalyan

Even as the official cause for the death of the turtles in Kalyan’s Gauripada Lake is still unknown, animal rescuers and activists from the city have blamed the concretisation of the lake walls in the name of beautification for the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While for the sixth consecutive day, dead turtles are still being pulled out of the Lake, greens claimed that the civic authorities have left no place for these turtles for basking while beautifying the lake.

Experts claim that turtles usually suffer from shell deformity, low bone density and digestive issues if they do not bask enough in the sunlight.

“There is no proper sunlight penetrating into the lake water and due to the concrete walls built, there is also no proper space left for the turtles for basking. If the turtles don’t bask, their health is affected. Whenever a lake is developed or preserved, it is very necessary to ensure the requirements of the species living in the water. The civic body should plan the construction along the lake side keeping this in mind,” said Suhas Pawar, secretary, Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue (WARR).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the animal rescuers and the forest department officials, the Indian flapshell turtles have been in the lake for several years.

“These turtles naturally exist in the lake. However, some exotic turtles are also released into this lake. The lake is very old and people have been fishing actively here for decades,” said Pawar.

Shashim Kedar, deputy engineer of KDMC, agreed that there is no basking place for the turtles at the lake and claimed that it is a good suggestion that they can adopt in the near future.

“Two years back, before the pandemic, we had built the retaining wall for the lake. Also, nullah water that was entering the lake was diverted. There is another work of drainage on the main road that will also be done once the funds are allotted. However, it is true that we had not thought of a specific place for basking for the species. Henceforth, we will take the suggestion into consideration,” said Kedar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the last week, 58 dead turtles were removed from the lake by the forest department, while on Thursday, three more dead turtles were removed. The department also rescued 14 turtles alive, out of which four were exotic ones.

“We are still removing the dead turtles from the lake. On Thursday, three more were found dead. Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained as we are still awaiting the reports from the laboratory. We have also written to the civic body to clean the water and ensure no more species die due to polluted or contaminated water,” said RN Channe, forest range officer, Kalyan.

Earlier, the Gauripada Lake was a source of drinking water for the residents of Gauripada. However, the lake has turned unclean since the past few years due to waste dumping activities and lack of cleaning work by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 100-year-old Gauripada Lake, sprawls in a 22,915sqm area. The lake has a temple at one side, a children’s play area, seating area for the public and the other side is where the local fishermen carry out fishing for their living. It is one of the hangout places for residents of Kalyan (W), where people go for walking, jogging and pass time during morning and evening hours.

“In the last few years, the local residents have started dumping waste on the sides of the lake that has led to pollution in the water. The civic body does not clean the lake or its banks regularly. Once, a board was also put up warning of a fine to be imposed if anyone dumped waste into the lake. However, it was not effective and the dumping activity continued,” said Rajesh Mishra, 39, a local resident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have seen the fish and turtles in the lake since my childhood. The incident is something that needs detailed inspection and action that the authorities are neglecting,” said Ravindra Erande, a 25-year-old social activist from Kalyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON