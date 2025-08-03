Activists plan Aug 15 flag-hoisting to save shut-down BMC school in Mahim

Mumbai: Parents, alumni and local activists have come together to save a BMC-run school on New Mahim Road, which was vacated in June after the civic body declared the building unsafe. Concerned that the school could be demolished and never rebuilt, the group has decided to host a flag-hoisting ceremony on its premises on August 15 to raise awareness and send a message to the authorities. Mumbai, India - June 23, 2025:New Mahim Municipal English Primary School at Mahim, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Local activist Pranali Raut, who is leading the ‘Save School’ campaign, said the decision was taken at a meeting held on Saturday. “Around 20 to 25 parents, former students and local residents joined the meeting,” she said. “We will organise a flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day in the school premises with students present. This is not just a symbolic act. We want to show the BMC that this school matters to our community.”

The school, which has served the Mahim area for over 50 years, was last repaired in 2017. In July 2024, it was marked as C-2 grade—unsafe but repairable. But in January 2025, the same building was suddenly reclassified as C-1, meaning completely unsafe and ready for demolition. This quick change in classification has raised doubts among parents and activists.

According to documents received by activists, BMC officials had recommended repairs on the third floor in November 2024 and even advised a second structural audit for confirmation. Despite this, the BMC education department decided to close the school and shift students to nearby schools.

Activists say that no new school has been built nearby, and the Mori Road BMC school—which was demolished in 2019—also remains unreconstructed. Earlier BMC reports stated that the New Mahim school would only be demolished after the Mori Road school was rebuilt. One document from December 2024 also mentioned that relocating six schools in the Mahim area was not possible due to the lack of space in nearby schools.

Deepak Pawar, founder of the language advocacy group Marathi Abhyas Kendra, questioned the BMC’s handling of the issue. “There is confusion in the reports,” he said. “Some say the building can be repaired and others call it dilapidated. We are now demanding a fresh structural audit and want the school to be restarted.”

Parents and community members worry that once the school is demolished, the area will permanently lose a much-needed educational space. Despite repeated attempts, BMC education officials remained unavailable for comment.