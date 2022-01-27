Adani, L&T in race to revamp Motilal Nagar MHADA colony

Adani Realty and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are two players in the running to undertake redevelopment of the 142-acre Motilal Nagar MHADA colony at Goregaon. Naman Developers, the third bidder, was disqualified after it failed to fulfil the technical aspects of this bid.

The winning bidder has to rehabilitate 5,300 families which include the construction of 3,700 MHADA houses and 1,600 hutments. The residents will be given 1,600 sq ft houses. Besides, the winner also has to construct a mini township with schools, dispensaries and open spaces.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) would be the nodal agency overseeing this ₹30,000 crore project.

Anil Diggikar, Vice-President and Chief Executive officer (CEO), MHADA, said the final winner would be selected on basis of the commercial bid. “We have currently shortlisted two firms. The winner of this bid will be decided on basis of the company which will offer a maximum share of the remaining built-up area (BUA) to MHADA after rehabilitating the existing residents,” said Diggikar.

This means that the company which offers the maximum low-cost houses will be chosen.

“We will submit this report to the Bombay High Court and then open the final commercial bids based on their direction,” he added.

The project will be undertaken under 33(5) of the Development Control & Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034.

Diggikar has called it a win-win situation. “The existing residents will move to new bigger houses while MHADA will get a huge stock of affordable houses without spending a single penny,” he added.

However, resident associations are not convinced and they accused MHADA of not taking them into confidence.

“We are unaware of any such tender or who is going to redevelop our colony. We are owners and not encroachers and MHADA needs to take our consent before proceeding with its plans. In addition, we should be given not less than 2,000 sq ft houses,” said Yuvraj Mohite, president, Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti.

Motilal Nagar was built in 1960 to house people belonging to the economically weak sections. Though it has 200 sq ft houses, many have illegally extended their rooms. In the last few years, several builders such as the RNA, HDIL and Vichare have been offering redevelopment proposals to the residents.

Even this present tender has come under scanner as some top builders accused MHADA of deliberately adding the ₹9000 crore net worth clause to exclude them from the bidding process.

