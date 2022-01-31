Administrators to take over local bodies with March term-end

Mumbai: The five-year term of many elected bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to end in the second and third weeks of March, as a result of which administrators will take charge of at least eight municipal corporations and 25 district councils, for six to eight weeks, till the elections are held.

The mayor and other office bearers will not be able to take any administrative or financial decisions once the tenure of elected body ends. The municipal commissioners will be vested with the power till fresh elections are held.

The delay is due to the demarcation of boundaries where new wards have been added in these local bodies. The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the schedule for 14 municipal corporations to complete the process of forming new wards and demarcating boundaries on January 28; a schedule for a similar exercise in 27 district councils is imminent.

Besides BMC, the municipal corporations of Thane, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Nagpur and Nashik are among the 14 bodies.

“The schedule for the formation of wards has been announced for the corporations. Simultaneously we are expecting the delimitation of wards for district councils and panchayat samitis to be completed. Elections will be announced once all processes including publishing of the voters’ lists and drawing of lots for reservation are complete. We will have to take classes X and XII exams, local festivals and availability of manpower and security into account while holding the polls. We may consider holding the elections in rural and urban parts separately,” said Kiran Kurundkar, secretary SEC said.

“After the finalisation of the wards, the draws for the reservation and publishing of electoral rolls may take another two to three weeks. Once it is completed by March-end, elections are expected to be held in April and May. The five-year terms of eight municipal corporations end between March 3 and 13 while the terms of 25 district councils end on March 20. This means administrators will be appointed to these bodies till the election process is complete,” an SEC official said.

The process of finalisation of wards is expected to be completed by the second week of March. Electoral wards in urban or rural local bodies are increased due to an increase in the population of the entire city/district or a part of the city/district The state government projected a rise in the population in 10 years and accordingly chose to increase the number of wards in these corporations and district councils.

The SEC, which conducts local body elections, will notify elections to 15 municipal corporations and 27 district councils in April, SEC officials said.

A second official of the SEC said that they would have to take the Supreme Court’s decision on political reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates into consideration. The top court struck down OBC reservation in local body polls till the state conducts fresh empirical survey to ascertain the exact nature of the backwardness and determine the quantum of reservation accordingly.

Polls to 15 civic bodies, 27 district councils, 280 panchayat samitis, 209 municipalities are due. Since more than 60% local bodies are facing the polls, these elections are being referred to as “mini assembly polls” as the performance of all political parties will be up for scrutiny.

