After AC local train rates slashed by 50%, ridership goes up in city

Along with the AC fares, fares of single journeys in first-class compartments have also been reduced by the railway ministry
Published on May 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) on Thursday witnessed a 30% increase in ridership on its air-conditioned (AC) coaches after the fares were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. The prices were reduced for both the Central and Western Railway lines.

On May 4 till 5 pm, around 2,349 AC single journey tickets were issued to the WR passengers. On May 5, up till 5 pm, 3,052 AC tickets were issued on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar.

A Western Railway official said, “The response from the passengers has been good on the first day. The number of passengers is expected to increase further in the coming days.”

Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve announced the reduction of the fares of AC local trains on April 29 during the inauguration of the renovated Byculla railway station.

The AC fares were reduced between Churchgate to Virar from 220 to 115, and Churchgate to Borivali from 180 to 95.

On the Central Railway line, up till 2 pm on Thursday, 2,308 AC tickets were issued as opposed to 2,803 AC tickets on Wednesday throughout the day. CR operates 44 AC local train services including 25 train services on the fast railway line corridor. On the harbour railway, 8 local train services are operated every day. The Western Railway operates 20 AC local train services between Churchgate and Virar every day.

Along with the AC fares, fares of single journeys in first-class compartments have also been reduced by the railway ministry.

