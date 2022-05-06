Home / Cities / Mumbai News / After AC local train rates slashed by 50%, ridership goes up in city
mumbai news

After AC local train rates slashed by 50%, ridership goes up in city

Along with the AC fares, fares of single journeys in first-class compartments have also been reduced by the railway ministry
On May 4 till 5 pm, around 2,349 AC single journey tickets were issued to the WR passengers. On May 5, up till 5 pm, 3,052 AC tickets were issued on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar. (Bhushan Koyande)
On May 4 till 5 pm, around 2,349 AC single journey tickets were issued to the WR passengers. On May 5, up till 5 pm, 3,052 AC tickets were issued on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar. (Bhushan Koyande)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) on Thursday witnessed a 30% increase in ridership on its air-conditioned (AC) coaches after the fares were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. The prices were reduced for both the Central and Western Railway lines.

On May 4 till 5 pm, around 2,349 AC single journey tickets were issued to the WR passengers. On May 5, up till 5 pm, 3,052 AC tickets were issued on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar.

A Western Railway official said, “The response from the passengers has been good on the first day. The number of passengers is expected to increase further in the coming days.”

Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve announced the reduction of the fares of AC local trains on April 29 during the inauguration of the renovated Byculla railway station.

The AC fares were reduced between Churchgate to Virar from 220 to 115, and Churchgate to Borivali from 180 to 95.

On the Central Railway line, up till 2 pm on Thursday, 2,308 AC tickets were issued as opposed to 2,803 AC tickets on Wednesday throughout the day. CR operates 44 AC local train services including 25 train services on the fast railway line corridor. On the harbour railway, 8 local train services are operated every day. The Western Railway operates 20 AC local train services between Churchgate and Virar every day.

Along with the AC fares, fares of single journeys in first-class compartments have also been reduced by the railway ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The initiative is fast becoming popular among new-age couples who are approaching psychiatrists without any inhibitions. (Pic for representation)

    Now, check your ‘psychological kundali’ as well for happy married life

    Matching kundalis of the bride and groom has been an age-old custom in Indian households. Taking the custom a step further, and giving it a practical twist, a team of psychiatrists at the Colvin Hospital have come up with the concept of 'psychological kundali' of the would-be couples. Psychological Kundali helps the couple in knowing each other and understand if their relationship would be strong in future, insists senior psychiatrist, Dr Rakesh Paswan, leading the team of National Mental Health Programme at Colvin Hospital.

  • MC teams disconnecting illegal sewer connections of illegal colonies in areas falling under Zone-B in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

    AAP MLA ‘stops’ MC team from snapping sewer connection of an illegal colony in Ludhiana

    The ongoing drive by municipal corporation against illegal sewer connections hit a roadblock after Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Sahnewal) Hardeep Mundian 'restrained' the MC officials from snapping the connection of one of the colonies in his constituency on Thursday. As per the information, civic body team had gone to disconnect the illegal sewer connection in Khalsa colony— situated on the connecting road of 33-feet road and Bhamian Road— which falls outside the MC limits.

  • Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust president Ashok Thapar said they have been seeking establishment of the direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s ancestral house in Naughara mohalla, Ludhiana, from Chaura Bazar, but to no avail. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Martyr Sukhdev’s kin demand CM visit to ancestral house in Ludhiana

    On the second day of chain hunger strike over the slow pace of project to establish a direct routeto the ancestral home of revolutionary Sukhdev Thapar from Chaura Bazar area, kin of martyr and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Trust accused the state government of ignoring the martyr. President of Knitwear and Textile Club Vinod Thapar also extended support to the agitation on Thursday.

  • Defending its alliance partner in Maharashtra, the Sena mouthpiece said, “Can’t other political leaders make a private visit? “ (HT PHOTO)

    Shiv Sena mouthpiece defends Rahul Gandhi over nightclub video

    Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Thursday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a video of him in a nightclub in Nepal surfaced. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre saying Gandhi was not responsible for the riot-like situation in Jodhpur and skirmishes with security forces in Kashmir, but prime minister Narendra Modi had more responsibility.

  • Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each (file)

    Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each

    Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state. “92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” additional chief secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, medical health said in a press statement. Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out