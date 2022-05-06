After AC local train rates slashed by 50%, ridership goes up in city
MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) on Thursday witnessed a 30% increase in ridership on its air-conditioned (AC) coaches after the fares were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. The prices were reduced for both the Central and Western Railway lines.
On May 4 till 5 pm, around 2,349 AC single journey tickets were issued to the WR passengers. On May 5, up till 5 pm, 3,052 AC tickets were issued on the Western Railway between Churchgate and Virar.
A Western Railway official said, “The response from the passengers has been good on the first day. The number of passengers is expected to increase further in the coming days.”
Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve announced the reduction of the fares of AC local trains on April 29 during the inauguration of the renovated Byculla railway station.
The AC fares were reduced between Churchgate to Virar from ₹220 to ₹115, and Churchgate to Borivali from ₹180 to ₹95.
On the Central Railway line, up till 2 pm on Thursday, 2,308 AC tickets were issued as opposed to 2,803 AC tickets on Wednesday throughout the day. CR operates 44 AC local train services including 25 train services on the fast railway line corridor. On the harbour railway, 8 local train services are operated every day. The Western Railway operates 20 AC local train services between Churchgate and Virar every day.
Along with the AC fares, fares of single journeys in first-class compartments have also been reduced by the railway ministry.
-
Now, check your ‘psychological kundali’ as well for happy married life
Matching kundalis of the bride and groom has been an age-old custom in Indian households. Taking the custom a step further, and giving it a practical twist, a team of psychiatrists at the Colvin Hospital have come up with the concept of 'psychological kundali' of the would-be couples. Psychological Kundali helps the couple in knowing each other and understand if their relationship would be strong in future, insists senior psychiatrist, Dr Rakesh Paswan, leading the team of National Mental Health Programme at Colvin Hospital.
-
AAP MLA ‘stops’ MC team from snapping sewer connection of an illegal colony in Ludhiana
The ongoing drive by municipal corporation against illegal sewer connections hit a roadblock after Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Sahnewal) Hardeep Mundian 'restrained' the MC officials from snapping the connection of one of the colonies in his constituency on Thursday. As per the information, civic body team had gone to disconnect the illegal sewer connection in Khalsa colony— situated on the connecting road of 33-feet road and Bhamian Road— which falls outside the MC limits.
-
Martyr Sukhdev’s kin demand CM visit to ancestral house in Ludhiana
On the second day of chain hunger strike over the slow pace of project to establish a direct routeto the ancestral home of revolutionary Sukhdev Thapar from Chaura Bazar area, kin of martyr and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Trust accused the state government of ignoring the martyr. President of Knitwear and Textile Club Vinod Thapar also extended support to the agitation on Thursday.
-
Shiv Sena mouthpiece defends Rahul Gandhi over nightclub video
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Thursday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a video of him in a nightclub in Nepal surfaced. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre saying Gandhi was not responsible for the riot-like situation in Jodhpur and skirmishes with security forces in Kashmir, but prime minister Narendra Modi had more responsibility.
-
Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each
Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state. “92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” additional chief secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, medical health said in a press statement. Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics