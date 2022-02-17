Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / After Dadar, Girgaum Chowpatty to have a viewing deck next month
mumbai news

After Dadar, Girgaum Chowpatty to have a viewing deck next month

Come March, and Mumbaikars will be able to enjoy an expansive view of the Arabian Sea and Queen’s Necklace at Marine Drive from a viewing deck at Girgaum Chowpatty
The viewing gallery at Dadar Chowpatty. HT/File
Published on Feb 17, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByPratip Acharya, Mumbai

Come March, and Mumbaikars will be able to enjoy an expansive view of the Arabian Sea and Queen’s Necklace at Marine Drive from a viewing deck at Girgaum Chowpatty. The construction of this deck is in full swing and is expected to be opened to the public in the first half of next month.

This will be the second viewing deck that will be opened this year and overall, the fourth one in Mumbai. On February 9, a viewing deck was inaugurated at Dadar Chowpatty adjoining the Chaityabhoomi grounds.

The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in August last year.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner, who is in-charge of this project, said 95% of the work have been completed.

“The project is nearing completion as all the structural works involving concrete and cement have been finished. At present, the flooring works, illumination and construction of the railing are under way. Considering the pace of work, we are intending to finish this deck by the first week of March,” Gaikwad said.

The viewing deck at Girgaum is being built over a storm water drainage outfall on the beach and the approximate area of the deck would be around 500 square feet. This deck will be semi-circular with seating areas and public restrooms.

Gaikwad said the deck will be illuminated in an aesthetic manner to garner tourist attention. The cost of the project has been pegged at 5 crore.

Last year, a viewing deck on the top of a watch tower at Mahim beach was inaugurated by State Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. The city’s oldest viewing deck is at the top of Malabar Hill.

