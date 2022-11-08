After ‘Har Har Mahadev’ film screening disrupted, Devendra Fadnavis's warning

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned of action against those attacking people for watching the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'. Har Har Mahadev is a historical action drama film written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said entering a movie theatre and beating up moviegoers will not be tolerated. "Action will be taken against the (alleged) perpetrators,” news agency PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

The deputy chief minister pointed out that people are allowed to register their opposition against Har Har Mahadev in a democratic way, adding he has neither seen the movie nor is aware of the controversy.

Fadnavis's statements come after shows of the movie were disrupted in Pune and Thane. In Pune, members of a Maratha disrupted the screening of the Marathi film.

In Thane, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex on Monday.

Awhad's supporters also beat up a viewer who tried to stop them. The NCP leader alleged that showcases the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?" Awhad said, news agency ANI reported.

The Thane Police registered an FIR against the Awhad with about 100 supporters.

An officer from the Vartak Nagar police station said the case has been registered against the NCP leader and others under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Police Act relating to unlawful assembly, rioting and causing hurt, HT earlier reported.