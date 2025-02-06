Mumbai: Following the stupendous success of the Majhi Ladki Bahin welfare scheme for underprivileged women, the Maharashtra government has now decided to build marketplaces at the tehsil level to empower women further financially. The women and child development department initially plans to build around 100 so-called Asmita Bhavans across the state. After Ladki Bahin, state to build Asmita Bhavans for financial empowerment of women

The decision was taken during a meeting held by Maharashtra’s women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare with department officials on Monday. “To empower women in the business sector, the Asmita Bhavan scheme needs to be implemented in various tehsils across the state,” said Tatkare. “Towns with a big marketplace should be considered for it.”

The launch of the new scheme assumes significance in the build-up to local-body polls scheduled to be held later this year. Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections last year, the Mahayuti government launched the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which around 24.6 million currently receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,500. The scheme was credited as one of the major reasons why the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance registered a landslide win in the assembly polls.

Currently, the state government provides space to women self-help groups at the district headquarter level to encourage their business. However, it’s not possible for all such self-help groups to reach the district headquarters due to long distances. Which is why the state government is planning to build Asmita Bhavans at the tehsil level.

Explaining the idea, an official from the women and child development department said the scheme will be the next step in the financial empowerment of women following the Ladki Bahin Yojana. In the first phase, the department plans to identify 100 places to build the Asmita Bhavans, such as the tehsil headquarters or a big marketplace.

“Our department has decided to promote the business activities of women. In rural areas, most of the women are working in self-help groups. But they need a market for their products. An Asmita Bhavan will be a big complex for such women-led enterprises, which will encourage their activities. It will help women increase their family income. If more women come in the net of such activities, it will help increase the number of women who achieve financial independence,” said the official, who requested anonymity.