After moving HC, molestation victim to get compensation hearing

Mumbai A 22-year-old woman, who was molested at the age of 15 and was granted compensation by a trial court in 2018 under the Manodhairya scheme, may finally get her dues after she approached the Bombay high court (HC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim approached the HC as she was made to run from pillar to post to get the compensation amount as the trial court had not mentioned which authority was to disburse the amount.

The woman was molested by a godman who was approached by her parents and grandmother to help them become rich. The godman and the parents were arrested during a raid by the child protection unit of the police and convicted under relevant sections of the Prevention of Black Magic Act.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which is tasked with disbursing compensation under state government’s Manodhairya Scheme, assured HC of granting the victim a hearing for the compensation ordered by the trial court. HC accepted the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The division bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Sharmila Deshmukh was informed by advocate Ashley Cusher, who represented the woman, that his client was yet to receive the compensation ordered by the Kalyan court in November 2018.

Cusher submitted that his client was molested when she was 15-years-old and is supporting herself by working in a mall. He added that though the woman was living with her parents, who have returned home after serving their sentence. She wants to lead a normal life and hence hoped that the compensation amount could be used to that end.

The incident had occurred in 2015 when the woman was taken to the house of a self-proclaimed godman by her grandmother, father, step-mother and another woman. The godman had assured the family money if he was allowed to have intercourse with a virgin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim was, accordingly, taken to his house where he molested her. However, before he could do anything else, the child protection unit of the local police raided the place and arrested the godman and the woman’s family members. She was sent to a shelter home in Vasai from where she appeared for her SSC examinations after which she stopped studying as she could not pay fees for her higher education.

The arrested were booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. All of them were convicted and sentenced to five years.

The trial court had in its judgement also directed the state government to pay compensation of ₹50,000 to the woman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cusher informed the bench that as the order did not mention any particular government authority, his client approached the DLSA and the Department of Women and Child Development. She was made to run from one place to another from 2018, but did not get the compensation amount and hence she approached the HC.

The bench was informed that as the victim had been denied her right, she was now seeking an enhanced compensation of ₹1 lakh and orders to the respondents to pay for litigation costs as well.

Advocate Aditya Bapat for DLSA informed the bench that if the victim appeared before it, they would grant her a hearing. HC accepted the statement and posted further hearing of the petition to September 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}