After MV Act amendment, traffic cops collect 65% more fines

Mumbai After the 2019 amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, came into force in Maharashtra on December 12, 2021, the fine amount shot up by 65 per cent, even as the violations decreased by over 20 per cent.

Before December 12, an average of 51,584 challans were issued to traffic violators across Maharashtra every day. After the amendment, the number of traffic violations went down to a daily average of 40,245, but the average fine levied on motorists has gone up from a daily average of Rs. 1.98 crore to Rs. 3.28 crore.

Maharashtra traffic police officer take the sharp decline as an indication that the enhanced fines have a deterrent effect. “It may take time to further discipline motorists, but looks like the increased fines will surely prove to be more effective in the near future. Maximum drivers are aware of the amendment and are more cautious now,” said BK Upadhyay, additional director general of police (traffic), Maharashtra.

Although the amount of fines levied on violators has increased in numbers, traffic police officers said, unless the drivers pay their challans, the amendment will not be actually effective.

According to statistics provided by the traffic police department, between November 27 and December 12, a total of 8,06,218 challans were issued to traffic violators, out of which only 1,62,412 were paid, leaving a staggering 5,96,161 challans unpaid. The number of fines recovered in this period was Rs. 4,40,91,750 – only 16.93 % of the total levied fine amount of Rs. 26,04,07,850.

After December 12, in all 7,30,857 challans were issued and 1,08,038 of them were realised, leaving 6,22,819 challans as unpaid and the total amount the violators owed the government was ₹92,39,13,384 out of which ₹37,61,57,084 were paid and ₹54,77,56,300 was unpaid amount.

Traffic police officers said that they have been conducting regular checks and also sending notices to drivers who had not paid their challans, to be present before the Lok Adalat. “This step has proved to be quite effective as we had recovered the amount of ₹6,76,75,150 out of ₹135,05,37,951 till November this year,” he said.

Experts said that although the increase acted as a deterrent, but the agencies also need to improve road markings so that the driver or riders are not confused and commit an offence unintentionally.

“The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other road maintenance authorities need to mark pedestrian crossings and stop lines on the roads more clearly so that a driver does not unintentionally commit an offence like crossing the stop line and then getting a challan,” said Sudhir Badami, traffic expert.

Some experts also think that the difference of 20 per cent in challans issued within 15 days of the amendment is not too much.

“There could be many reasons of the this 20 per cent difference like less enforcement etc. but due to social media and news agencies, awareness of the amendment has reached almost every driver in the state and it will act as a deterrent,” said Dhaval Ashar, senior manager with the Integrated Transport team at the World Resources Institute (WRI).

GRP traffic branch fines 2,053 violators

In the past 15 days, the traffic branch of the Government Railway Police (GRP), which has been restarted after a gap of 12 years, has caught 2,053 traffic violators and recovered a fine of ₹11,19,300 from them.

Police Inspector Suresh Bhale, in charge of the GRP traffic division, said they have opened five traffic chowkies across outside of major railway stations - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Central Terminus, Bandra Terminus, Dadar and Kurla LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). One ASI and two constables have been posted at every terminus along with an e-challan machine.

Bhale said after a week-long awareness session for auto and taxi drivers, asking them to wear uniforms, badges and keep driving licenses and insurance documents with them while on duty, from December 15 they started penalising the violators.

He added that in the past 15 days, they have fined 950 drivers for obstructing vehicular traffic at the terminus, 447 drivers for not wearing uniforms, 10 drivers for refusal to ply and 38 for number plate related issues.

Date Challans issued Challans paid Challan amount unpaid

Nov 27 to Dec 12 8,06,218 1,62,412 ₹21,63,16,100

Post Dec 12 7,30,857 1,08,038 ₹54,77,56,300