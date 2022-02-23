After opposition from BJP, Malad ground named after Rani Lakshmibai

Mumbai Markets and Gardens committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved the proposal of naming a Malad playground after the freedom fighter and Queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai.

Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed naming the playground in Malad, which was inaugurated by Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, after Tipu Sultan, also known as the Tiger of Mysuru. Meanwhile, Aslam revamped the ground using his MLA funds. While the ground didn’t have any official name, it was however known amongst locals as ‘Tipu Sultan Maidan’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the proposal that was tabled on the committee on Thursday, municipal corporators including deputy Mayor Suhas Wadkar, Geeta Bhandari, Sangeeta Sutar, Eknath Hundare and Sudhakar Surve had sent letters to the committee chairperson Pratima Khopade, demanding naming of the ground after Rani Lakshmibai and be renamed as “Jhansi Chi Rani Lakhshmibai Udhyan”.

“This proposal was passed on majority and will now be discussed in the general body meeting in the BMC for final approval,” said Khopade.

Vinod Mishra, a BJP corporator and group leader in the BMC said, “We welcome this proposal. We can all see how the Shiv Sena took a u-turn. Sena should remember that we will not tolerate naming of public places after rulers who tormented Hindus.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA and corporator, had written to the mayor urging her to request her party members to withdraw the proposal.

“We have great respect for Rani Lakshmibai, but the Malad ground has been known locally as Tipu Sultan ground as he played a major role in many important wars against the British empire,” stated Shaikh in his letter.