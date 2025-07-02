After Pune bridge collapse, state audit finds four bridges in ‘extremely dangerous condition’

Mumbai: A structural audit of over 16,000 bridges in Maharashtra has revealed that at least four are in an “extremely dangerous condition”, while a report on another eight is still awaited, public works minister Shivendraraje Bhonsle informed the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. Pune, Jun 16 (ANI): A view of a barricade installed after a bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station on Jun 16, in Pune on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Grab)

Of the four bridges, two are in Panvel and one each in Dhule and Amravati. They will either be repaired or reconstructed based on their condition, added Bhonsle.

The audit was called for after a 30-year-old pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune district collapsed on June 15, leaving four people dead and 51 injured. The incident raised questions over potential lapses on the part of the state government in maintaining bridges across the state.

On Tuesday, the second day of the monsoon session of the state assembly, legislators discussed the matter and demanded a structural audit of all bridges across the state to ensure timely prevention of such incidents.

In response, Bhonsle said, “There are 16,395 bridges in the state that come under the state public works department (PWD). Post the Pune incident, we have started a structural audit of all the bridges. During the process, we found four bridges in an extremely dangerous condition.”

He added, “The state government will either go for repairs or approve reconstruction of the bridges. The decision will be taken based on the condition of the bridges.”

In the meantime, the government has decided to install cement barriers and take the help of the local police to prevent people from using the dilapidated bridges, the minister noted. A caution board was also installed on the Indrayani River bridge, he added.

“It was a 30-year-old bridge and was in dilapidated condition, but the tourists continue to use it frequently. On the fateful day, a large number of people gathered, which led to its collapse under an unbearable load,” he said.

While raising the issue, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Chetan Tupe also claimed that the grant for replacing the Pune bridge was approved last year, but the work order was issued after one and a half years. “All this needs to be investigated,” he said.

Bhonsel replied that the public works department has already appointed a three-member committee to investigate if there was any delay in taking up the work. “We are expecting the report in another 15 days, and those found guilty will face action in the case,” he said.