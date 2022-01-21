After schools, colleges likely to reopen from next week

MUMBAI: After the state government on Wednesday allowed schools to reopen from January 24, the higher and technical education department has decided to reopen colleges and universities early next week and sought a nod from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the same. Colleges are expected to be allowed to operate offline beginning early next week.

After a meeting of senior officials from the higher and technical education department chaired by minister Uday Samant on Friday, the formal proposal was sent to the CM for his approval. The department has suggested three dates next week for the reopening of colleges and universities for offline classes. The CM is expected to give his nod on Saturday. The decision was taken in the wake of the flattening of Covid-19 cases and low hospitalisation rates.

The department has however clarified that the examinations scheduled for degree and post-graduation courses will be held online until February 15 to avoid inconvenience to the students. “The honourable CM is expected to hold a meeting of the state disaster management authority and the state task force of doctors to review the Covid-19 situation and finalise the date. He may give us three dates for the reopening of physical classes, but we will choose the latest one so that the colleges and universities get sufficient time for preparations. We expect offline classes to resume in the next week,” Samant said.

The minister said that students, teaching and non-teaching staff attending the colleges and universities will mandatorily have to be fully vaccinated. “The district authorities however have been empowered to take a call on the reopening of classes according to the pandemic situation in their jurisdiction. The district collectors in rural areas and commissioners in urban areas will decide on the dates in consultation with the vice-chancellors of the respective universities. The consent from district collectors will be mandatory for the reopening of colleges,” he said.

An official from the department said that the footfalls in colleges are unlikely to increase anytime soon as most of the colleges and universities are holding first semester exams.

Samant said that the decision was taken in the wake of the fall in Covid-19 cases in most parts of the state. The state government on January 8 announced closure of schools and colleges amid the rising cases of Covid-19 till February 15. The surge driven by the Omicron variant leading to the third wave, diminished faster in Mumbai and other major cities over the last two weeks leading to a pressing demand from students, parents and the teaching fraternity for reopening of physical classes. The decision to reopen schools was taken on Wednesday. The schools have been allowed to resume from Monday, though the local administration has been allowed to defer the dates depending on the situation.

The cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have dropped significantly over the last two weeks though the state’s daily caseload hovers over 40,000. The hospitalisation of Covid-19 infected people is low. Of the 267,659 active cases as on January 18, 20,522 or 7.67% were hospitalised while 6,181 of them were serious. While 5,292 needed oxygen support.