Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts
mumbai news

After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts

However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, temperatures over the last two days have remained normal or near normal (Praful Gangurde)
Published on May 11, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The second heatwave to sweep across interior Maharashtra in two weeks may last up to May 15 in Chandrapur district, Vidarbha meteorological subdivision, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast issued on Wednesday.

However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating, particularly due to isolated rainfall expected over the region under the influence.

“Due to scuttling of winds, central Maharashtra and the Konkan belt will see very cloudy skies for the next two days, but no chance of rainfall. However, interior districts may see isolated thunderstorms with lightning, especially Gadchiroli, Yavatmal and Chandrapur. Light rain is expected in Bhandara and Gondia districts. In Chandrapur only, there is a chance of isolated heat waves till May 15, as per models, but the situation may change after Cyclone Asani makes landfall. Heatwave conditions have already begun to abate in the rest of the region, accompanied by strong winds,” said an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Nagpur.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, temperatures over the last two days have remained normal or near normal. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the daily maximum temperature till May 18 will hover between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the daily minimum temperature will hover between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP