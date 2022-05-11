After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts
Mumbai The second heatwave to sweep across interior Maharashtra in two weeks may last up to May 15 in Chandrapur district, Vidarbha meteorological subdivision, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast issued on Wednesday.
However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating, particularly due to isolated rainfall expected over the region under the influence.
“Due to scuttling of winds, central Maharashtra and the Konkan belt will see very cloudy skies for the next two days, but no chance of rainfall. However, interior districts may see isolated thunderstorms with lightning, especially Gadchiroli, Yavatmal and Chandrapur. Light rain is expected in Bhandara and Gondia districts. In Chandrapur only, there is a chance of isolated heat waves till May 15, as per models, but the situation may change after Cyclone Asani makes landfall. Heatwave conditions have already begun to abate in the rest of the region, accompanied by strong winds,” said an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Nagpur.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, temperatures over the last two days have remained normal or near normal. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the daily maximum temperature till May 18 will hover between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the daily minimum temperature will hover between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.
Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea: Hearing concludes, court’s decision likely today
VARANASI Hearing on the petition seeking removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajai Kumar, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, concluded in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Wednesday. The court heard the case on Saturday and listed it for hearing on May 9.
Cervical cancer screening training prog launch today in UP
LUCKNOW With an aim to identify cervical cancer cases at an early stage, a training programme to screen patients will be launched for gynaecologists and nurses in UP on Thursday jointly by the National Health Mission and Clinton Health Access Initiative. In the first phase, doctors at district level women hospitals and nurses will be trained by experts.
Raut threatens to expose financial misdoings by 28 BJP leaders, targets Somaiya again
Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he had details of the financial misdoings by 28 prominent party leaders, and he would soon make them public. Raut said an NGO run by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Yuvak Pratisthan was a tool to convert black money into white and that the charity commissioner and the economic offences wing of the Mumbai police would inquire into all such donations.
Yogi Adityanath removes Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel for ‘inaction’
LUCKNOW: In a surprise move, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed director general of police Mukul Goel from hGoel'spost over “inaction”. Goel has been made the director general Civil Defence now. According to information shared by home department officials, Goel was removed from the DGP's post due to disregard for government work, lack of interest in departmental work and inaction. Before that, Goel was posted in the Border Security Force.
Discussed caste census, says Tejashwi Yadav on 45-min meeting with Nitish Kumar
A day after his ultimatum to chief minister Nitish Kumar on a statewide caste census, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav met Nitish Kumar at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening. Emerging from the meeting, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader announced that the chief minister had assured him that he will convene an-all party meeting at the earliest to hold a caste-based census in the state.
