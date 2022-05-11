After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts

Mumbai The second heatwave to sweep across interior Maharashtra in two weeks may last up to May 15 in Chandrapur district, Vidarbha meteorological subdivision, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast issued on Wednesday.

However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating, particularly due to isolated rainfall expected over the region under the influence.

“Due to scuttling of winds, central Maharashtra and the Konkan belt will see very cloudy skies for the next two days, but no chance of rainfall. However, interior districts may see isolated thunderstorms with lightning, especially Gadchiroli, Yavatmal and Chandrapur. Light rain is expected in Bhandara and Gondia districts. In Chandrapur only, there is a chance of isolated heat waves till May 15, as per models, but the situation may change after Cyclone Asani makes landfall. Heatwave conditions have already begun to abate in the rest of the region, accompanied by strong winds,” said an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, temperatures over the last two days have remained normal or near normal. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the daily maximum temperature till May 18 will hover between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the daily minimum temperature will hover between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.