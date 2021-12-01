After unseasonal rains, Mumbai sees second coolest December day since 2010

The city woke up to unseasonal rains on Wednesday, due to a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea and a trough passing below Kutch. Though showers did not bring relief from the high minimum temperatures, Mumbai at 24.8 degrees Celsius witnessed its second coolest December day since 2010.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, and a trough in lower levels runs from this cyclonic circulation to Kutch across North East Arabian Sea. The system is very likely to interact with an approaching western disturbance. Under the influence of these weather systems, a wet spell is expected over parts of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours with gradual reduction thereafter,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Throughout the day, on Wednesday (between 8.30am and 5.30pm), the IMD recorded 28.6mm rain at the Santacruz weather station, which is a representative of Mumbai, while it rained 27.6mm in south Mumbai. Humidity levels stood at 93% in south Mumbai and 96% in the suburbs.

Rain during the early hours of Wednesday till 8.30am was 1.2mm at the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai and 0.6 mm at Santacruz, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai.

As a result of light showers and cloudy conditions, the maximum temperature in the suburbs dropped to 24.8 degrees Celsius (8.5 degree Celsius drop since Tuesday). The maximum temperature in Colaba was also 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was 7.4 degrees Celsius dip from the previous day.

The minimum temperature in the suburbs was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, while south Mumbai recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Rains in December are rare for the city. However, last year 0.7mm was recorded on December 11 due to the presence of a low-pressure weather system in the Arabian Sea. In 2019, 1.2 mm was recorded on December 5 due to a weather depression in the Arabian Sea. Between December 5 and 6, 2017, Mumbai suburbs recorded 53.8mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 82.2mm as Cyclone Ockhi went past the city. It was also the all-time high December rain for Mumbai.

IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Thursday.