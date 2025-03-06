Mumbai: The Nashik sessions court on Wednesday stayed state agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate’s conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case, removing necessity of his removal as a member of the legislative assembly, for now. Agri minister Kokate’s conviction stayed

A magistrate court had, on February 20, convicted the minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, 67, and his brother Sunil Kokate and sentenced them to two years in prison for fraudulently acquiring two flats under the chief minister’s discretionary quota — meant for economically weaker sections — by submitting fabricated documents.

This prompted calls from the opposition for the minister’s disqualification from the assembly under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates disqualification of elected representatives sentenced for two or more years in a criminal case.

The state legislature, however, took no action against him for 13 days whereas Congress MLA Sunil Kedar was disqualified within 24 hours after being convicted of financial irregularities in a district co-operative bank in December 2023.

The minister and his brother had filed two appeals before the sessions court seeking a stay on the conviction and the sentence. In the previous hearing held on February 24, the court had suspended the two-year sentence and granted the duo bail on a surety of ₹1 lakh each.

On Wednesday, they were the appeal seeking a stay on the conviction until the petition is disposed of.

“We had filed a petition requesting a stay on the two-year sentence which has been accepted by the court,” said the advocate who represented Kokate in the Nashik session court. The court had passed two orders so far – the first staying implementation of the conviction and the second staying the sentence, he clarified.