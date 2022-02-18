Ahead of Navi Mumbai civic elections, gaothan residents demand legalisation of constructions

Votes of over one lakh gaothan residents are at stake if parties contesting in the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections fail to find a solution to legalise the large-scale unauthorised construction work done in their areas.

City-based Agri Koli Foundation has hinted at fielding its own candidates from the newly-demarcated wards of NMMC to ensure no party gets the desired majority without their support.

“Whichever party can address the long-pending demands of legalising the expansions undertaken by the gaothan residents as per their needs, we will vouch our support to that party. If needed, we will also be fielding our own party candidates as well. More than two decades have gone by but gaothan residents have no assurance about the legality of their homes,” said the president of the foundation, Nilesh Patil.

Providing gaothan residents with valid property cards is one of the primary demands of the voters here. For this, a fresh city survey is also being sought in order to demarcate the area actually occupied within the gaothan belt.

“We want authorities to legalise the land occupied by the residents but the map used to survey is outdated, therefore a fresh survey is also required. We have studied that out of the 120 seats to be contested, at least 53 seats fall within the gaothan belt. Therefore, our voting matters,” added Patil.

Other demands include naming of the international airport in Ulwe in memory of social worker, Late DB Patil.

Acknowledging the issue and the need to resolve it are the corporators. Nerul corporator and former member of board of directors, CIDCO, Namdev Bhagat, stated that only when the State Government, CIDCO and NMMC come together would there be a solution.