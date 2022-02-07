Air quality ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

Mumbai For the second consecutive day, air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ category of SAFAR’s air quality index (AQI), with an index value of 318 on Monday (up from 316 the day prior).

Officials and experts have attributed this spike in pollution levels to a ‘dust storm’ which was orientated from around the border of Rajasthan and Pakistan on February 3. They also said that Mumbai’s air quality is likely to improve on February 8. Previously on January 23, the day after a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan triggered unseasonal rains in Mumbai, a thick layer of haze and dust engulfed the financial capital, pushing the city’s AQI to the “severe +” category of 502.

“Such dust storms are not very common for Mumbai...whenever there will be a change in wind pattern over the north, we might see air from the desert region blowing up to the Konkan coast. The frequency of these dust storms reaching Mumbai also depends on the number of occasions that the wind pattern changes. On average, we witness three western disturbances during this time of the year, but in 2022, the frequency of these disturbances was much more. We’ve had six western disturbances, to be precise. Also, humidity levels in Mumbai are quite high due to coastal proximity, which makes air heavy. Such dust particles get trapped in the humid atmosphere and it takes time for the weather to clear up unlike in the plains, where clearance is at a much faster rate,” said GP Sharma, president (meteorology and climate change) at private weather forecaster Skymet.

Officials also added that a dip in daytime temperature on Monday had slowed down winds, thus slowing down the dispersal of dust that entered the city. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius (down from 32.5 degrees Celsius the day prior).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius (up from 16.6 degrees Celsius the day prior). As per the India Meteorological Department’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the maximum temperature is likely to fluctuate between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.