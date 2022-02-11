Airoli - Katai Naka Road to have a landing arm on Thane - Belapur Road

In a relief to the Navi Mumbai residents, the ambitious Airoli to Katai Naka Road might now have a landing arm on the Thane-Belapur Road. The decision to have such an arm was taken at a special meeting held between Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday.

In the initial proposal for the Airoli to Katai Naka Road, the only landing and entry available for the Navi Mumbai residents was to travel till Airoli and then access the route. Hence, an additional route from Thane-Belapur Road to Mumbai via Mulund and from Mulund to Thane-Belapur Road and to Navi Mumbai was proposed by the NMMC.

After several requests and follow-ups by NMMC, it has now been decided to have a landing at Thane-Belapur Road as well.

“Travelling till Airoli and then accessing this road is too tedious and for the residents who live in the interior nodes of Navi Mumbai, another option was required. Airoli-Katai Naka route goes across the Thane Belapur Road and hence a landing at the Thane-Belapur Road was the best option,” an officer from NMMC said.

The corporation had appointed a consultant for the feasibility report for the three proposals of landing locations of which one was approved in the meeting. While the first two options were landing at Patni Road and then connecting to Thane-Belapur Road, the third option was to have the landing ramp at Thane-Belapur Road directly. The cost estimated for the first two options were ₹40Cr and ₹30Cr, respectively while ₹50Cr is for the approved proposal.

The third option was more feasible as it had no requirement of land acquisition and clearance from the forest department. “There will be two landings, one from the Airoli-Katai Naka route to Thane Belapur Road and other from Thane-Belapur Road to Airoli Katai Naka Road. We also had a proposal to make Thane-Belapur Road signal-free for which a bridge was proposed at Bharat Bijli Junction. With the landing ramp now happening on Thane-Belapur Road, we have asked for another feasibility report from the consultant to check if the construction of the bridge is possible along with the landing ramp,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

According to chief engineer, Sanjay Desai, the feasibility report for the bridge at Bharat Bijli is expected by Tuesday after which again a meeting will be held to finalise the bridge. “The bridge, if at all constructed, would be constructed by us while the landing arm would be constructed by the MMRDA,” Bangar added.

According to an official from NMMC, MMRDA had initially agreed to make the landing ramps and later retracted. The corporation then kept following up and finally MMRDA agreed again.

“As per the requirement, we would be constructing an arm for landing at Navi Mumbai on Thane-Belapur Road. More details have to be finalised yet,” MMRDA commissioner, SVR Srinivas, said.

Commuters from Ghansoli, Rabale, Airoli, Digha areas of Navi Mumbai have to take a detour on Shilphata-Mahape route if they want to reach Kalyan-Dombivli. The Airoli-Katai Naka elevated route will help avoid this diversion. Currently, the travel from Airoli T-junction to Mulund via Mulund-Airoli Road is 13 minutes travel while after the elevated road is constructed, from Airoli T-junction to Mulund via the Airoli Katai Naka road would take three to four minutes, hence saving the commuters of 10 minutes. As per the survey by the consultants, the peak hour base traffic for 2022 from Belapur to Mulund is 983 peak hour Passenger Car Units (PCU) and the Original Destination (OD) Survey has predicted that the traffic that would shift to the proposed left entry ramp of Airoli-Katai Naka flyover would be 36%. Meanwhile, for Mulund to Thane, 442 is the PCU and 17% traffic is predicted to shift to the flyover via the down ramp.