Airoli school girls football team gets jersey sponsors

Following HT’s report highlighting the efforts that the girls are putting into football practice, Thane-based Aniket Foundation has decided to sponsor jerseys for the football team of school No. 103 in Airoli.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) formed 10 girls’ football teams from their civic schools. The girls hailing from very poor economic backgrounds were reported to be putting in long hours for studies while also practicing football and supporting their families by doing part-time jobs.

“Following the article that appeared in HT last week, we were approached by the foundation asking for some ways to support the girls. They decided to extend a helping hand. Since the girls are preparing for a tournament, we sought new jerseys and they were provided,” said sports teacher, Pradip Mastud.

“We have been helping economically weaker students, especially those passing out from municipal schools. Since the report mentioned about the struggles the girls were enduring for their education as well as for playing the sport, we wanted to do our bit,” said the founder of the trust, Sunita Ambhore.