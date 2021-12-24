Ajit Pawar says no to slashing fuel taxes in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar has ruled out that it is unlikely to cut the fuel taxes in Maharashtra, citing revenue losses of ₹250 crore every month if taxes are reduced. Pawar was replying to a debate in the lower house of the state assembly on Friday.

He said, “Only BJP-ruled states have reduced taxes on fuel prices and that too when they received directives from their party high command because they have to face losses up to ₹250 crore a month. However, states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and others have not given relief. Maharashtra too will face losses up to ₹250 crore if it decides to cut state taxes which comes to nearly ₹3,000 crore in a year and the state’s economy is not in a position to bear revenue losses.”

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government has not given any relief to the people from the rising fuel prices even after the central government reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre respectively. He also accused the state government of reducing excise duty on imported liquor but chose not to give relief to the common people from skyrocketing fuel prices.

On November 18, the state government slashed excise duty on all types of imported liquor by half. The excise duty that was charged as a special fee has been brought to 150% from 300% on the declared price.

“The prices of imported liquor were highest in Maharashtra across the country because of exorbitant excise duty. A 750ml bottle of imported liquor costs around ₹5,760 in Maharashtra but the same bottle used to cost around ₹3,000 in Delhi because of less excise duty. This has led to the creation of a grey market as people started carrying bottles in their bags from other cities and the state government was losing revenue because they were not paying excise duty in Maharashtra. The state is expecting to increase its revenue from imported liquor to ₹200 crore from ₹100 crore per annum,” the finance minister clarified.

Commenting on the ongoing strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees who are firm on their demand of a merger with the state government, Pawar said that a merger is not possible. “The MSRTC employees should remove the demand of merger from their minds. The state government has increased their salary by ₹5,000 per month and also given a guarantee that it will be paid on time. We have accepted most of the demands after which unions have withdrawn the strike but employees are still continuing it… The ball is in the court of Bombay high court,” he said.

