Aksa beach wall violation: State calls for MCGM, Collector's reports

As green groups relentlessly pursued the CRZ violations in the construction of Mumbai’s Aksa Beach Seawall, the State government has asked for reports from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Mumbai Suburban district collector.

NatConnect Foundation has earlier drawn the Chief Minister’s attention to what it called the gross violation of CRZ norms by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) by starting the construction in the middle of the beach under the guise of beautification of the beach.

The MMB has made a series of applications to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for works on the Aksa Beach. But the MCZMA has repeatedly said there should be no permanent solid construction at the beach. Yet, the MMB has gone ahead with the “monstruous seawall” that will block free flow of intertidal flow, NatConnect director B N Kumar has said in his complaint to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The CMO has directed the email to the Environment Principal Secretary to “examine and take action” and Kumar filed an application under the RTI Act to know the progress.

The environment director Abhay Pimparkar who conducted an online hearing of the request has said he has already asked the MCGM and the suburban district collector to check. Pimparkar said he is setting a week’s deadline now to these agencies to respond, Kumar said.

Kumar and Mumbai-based environmentalist Zoru Bathena have already moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against MMB’s alleged violations. The hearings at the NGT’s Western Zonal Bench are in progress and the next hearing is fixed for December 1 as the environment department’s counsel sought some more time to respond.

“Pimparkar also happens to be the MCZMA member secretary and we brought the MMB violations and the NGT case to his notice,” Kumar said.

In their application before the NGT, Kumar and Bathena pointed out that the MMB construction is also a violation of an earlier ruling of April 11, 2022 by the Tribunal banning seawalls on beaches across the states and union territories till the proper shore management plans are put in place.

In a related case, the Supreme Court has just stayed construction of a seawall at Versova beach by the PWD following a petition by Bathena.

