Allow kin of Covid victims to claim ex-gratia physically: HC

Mumbai Chiding the state government for making the process of submitting claims for ₹50,000 compensation for families of Covid victims technology-based, the Bombay high court (HC) directed the state to permit individuals to submit documents physically or by post.

While hearing a PIL filed by NGO Prameya Welfare Foundation, the bench said “getting compensation is their right” and the authorities could not deal with their claims in a “technical manner.”

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik was hearing the petition. Advocates Sumedha Rao and Rumana Bagdadi for the NGO, which represents 56 applicants, informed the bench that it was seeking reliefs as applicants were unable to apply through the web portal specifically set-up for processing such claims.

The advocates further submitted that as per a Supreme Court (SC) decision, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had formulated guidelines for the state to disburse the ex-gratia compensation of ₹50,000 to dependents of Covid victims through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Certification of eligible victims is to be decided as per guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Indian Centre for Medical Research (ICMR).

Referring to the work undertaken by the NGO, advocate Rao said that claim forms were distributed in several chawls and slum areas following which nearly 56 people, who are economically backwards, had filed claims before the Collector’s office, much before the Maharashtra government had initiated an online portal for claims and payments. She added that due to technical glitches in uploading forms on the online portal, claims should be granted based on the forms submitted physically.

Advocate Kejali Mastakar for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the bench that it had received nearly 34,159 applications for ex-gratia compensation, out of which the civic authority had approved 16,818 applications.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of BMC’s public health department said, “The number of applications is more than the Covid deaths on Mumbai’s list as some applications are duplicate. Multiple family members have applied for the same death. In other cases, some applications are also there as the patient is not a resident of Mumbai, but was treated in the city.”

According to the BMC, there are 16,958 approved applications,

8,052 multiple/duplicate applications, 9,474 outside Mumbai residents’ applications, remaining applications are under process of approval.

Government pleader (GP) for the state government informed the bench that the online portal was intended to ensure that the amount was directly paid to the beneficiary account and hence the NGO should assist them in submitting the claim forms.

After hearing the submissions, the bench chided the state and said, “The spirit of SC order is that the administration must reach families of persons who have died of Covid. Keep this in mind, Why should you be so technical (while deciding claims)?” The bench then observed that the online portal was for the convenience of the state but getting compensation was a right of the citizens and they could not be deprived just because the claims were filed through the physical mode.

Thereafter, the GP sought time to take instructions from concerned officials which the bench accepted and posted a further hearing of the PIL to January 27.