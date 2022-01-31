Allow physical applications for Covid ex-gratia, HC tells state

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) directed the state government on Monday to allow and assist the next of kin of Covid victims to submit documents for ex-gratia amount of ₹50,000 physically or through the post if they are unable to do so online.

The HC also directed the state to make an earnest endeavour to decide the claims expeditiously.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice V G Bisht was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Prameya Welfare Foundation.

After the government pleader for the state had submitted that the NGO should assist the eligible applicants to upload forms online, the HC had observed that the state government must reach the applicants to grant them compensation which is their right. The bench had further stated that the authorities could not deprive eligible applicants of the same on technical grounds.

On Monday, the government pleader informed the bench that steps were taken to contact the eligible applicants to help them with the online claim procedure. However, some of them were not traceable. The GP added that some physical applications were already pending before BMC and they would be decided in a week’s time and the compensation amount would be disbursed. The bench was told that the online process was faster and easier.

However, advocate Sumedha Rao for the NGO refuted the claims of the GP and said that none of the applicants had been contacted by the authorities for online applications. She added that as per SC directions, the state was bound to disburse the amount within 30 days from the date of application, which was not happening.

After hearing the submissions the bench directed the state and BMC to file affidavits in reply to the plea and noted, “As and by way of the interim measure, we direct that applications, which have not been filed online should continue to be processed as if they are online applications and assistance be extended to the next of kin of victim of SARS-Cov for uploading documents and an earnest endeavour should be made that assistance is extended at the earliest.”

The bench further said, “If he or she (applicant) is in position to file an online application, they may do so, but if not, then do not keep on insisting. If you want any information about applicants, ask the advocate for the petitioner for the same. We should not fight over it, so that unfortunate people get compensation and we work in coordination.” The PIL has been posted for further hearing on February 14.

Advocates Sumedha Rao and Rumana Bagdadi for the NGO on January 24 had informed the bench that as per a Supreme Court (SC) decision, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had formulated guidelines for the state to disburse ex-gratia compensation of ₹50,000 to dependents of Covid victims through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Certification of eligible victims was to be decided as per guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Indian Centre for Medical Research (ICMR).

The advocates while elaborating on the role of the NGO had submitted that claim forms were distributed in several chawls and slum areas following which nearly 56 people, who are economically backward, had filed claims before the Collector’s office. This was done before the state government had started an online portal for claims and payments. Advocate Rao had added that due to technical glitches in uploading documents on the online portal, claims should be granted based on the forms submitted physically.