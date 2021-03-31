Allow us to give Covid vaccine door-to-door: BMC to state

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the Maharashtra government for permission to take its vaccination drive door-to-door across the city, in a bid to increase the number of beneficiaries vaccinated per day.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said, “The BMC currently vaccinates 40,000 to 45,000 beneficiaries per day. We have set a target of vaccinating 100,000 beneficiaries per day. We have asked the state government for permission to go door-to-door. Even without going door-to-door, we can meet our target of vaccinating 100,000 beneficiaries per day. The BMC has decided to take a few steps to meet this target.”

Chahal was speaking at the jumbo Covid facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex, after taking his first vaccine dose on Tuesday afternoon.

From April 1, the BMC will start vaccination of all citizens above the age of 45, regardless of whether they have comorbidities. Presently, as part of the latest phase of the vaccination drive, the BMC has been vaccinating senior citizens, and citizens above the age of 45 who have comorbidities.

Overall, 4,000,000 Mumbaiites are above the age of 45, 2,300,000 Mumbaiites are senior citizens, and 300,000 are citizens above the age of 45 who have comorbidities, as per data collected by the civic body during it My Family, My Responsibility drive.

With permission to vaccinate all citizens above the age of 45 regardless of comorbidities, the BMC hopes it will inch closer to its target of vaccinating 1,00,000 Mumbaiites per day. The measures announced by the BMC earlier to ensure Mumbai is able to meet this target include extending timings of vaccination centres from to 9pm, instead of 5 pm. The BMC has asked all private hospitals to extend timings, however, this is not mandatory.

Chahal said on Tuesday, “The BMC has also asked the central government permission to allow vaccination centres at 26 other hospitals. We need permission so they can access the Co-WIN application. We have also asked private hospitals to vaccinate 1000 beneficiaries per day. Vaccination is low in private hospitals at present. Municipal hospitals are already vaccinating a total of 40,000 or so beneficiaries per day. If the active vaccination centres in private hospitals meet the target of 1000 vaccinations per day, we will be able to overall vaccinate 75,000 beneficiaries per day, even if we do not go door to door.”

As of Tuesday, 108 vaccination centres are operating 245 sessions per day. A total of 538,169 beneficiaries above the age of 60 have been vaccinated in Mumbai, and 97,812 beneficiaries above the age of 45 years who also have comorbidities have been vaccinated in the city.

When asked about the Central government denying permission to the civic body to go door-to-door, Chahal said, “Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan governments are doing this on their own. Maharashtra government is disciplined and hence asked the Centre for permission. But this has not been denied.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of BMC’s public health department, said on Monday, “Presently, the turnout in citizens above the age of 45 who also have comorbidities is low. Beneficiaries are afraid to bring medical certificates to validate they have comorbidities. They fear this will interfere with their health insurance systems at a later stage.”

From April 1, as no medical certificates will be required to receive a vaccine shot for those above 45, the BMC hopes the turnout will increase. Moreover, most people from residential buildings to qualify for the latest phase of the drive have been covered, Kakani said. Those that remain to be vaccinated live mostly in slums, or are from lower socio-economic background.

To help with registration, non-governmental organizations and a handful of large government and semi-government organisations have been roped in. Non-government organisations will help with the registration process, and government and semi-government organizations have been asked to encourage their employees to get vaccinated.