Alterations in Khar residence: Ranas to apply for regularisation, withdraw suit

Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana withdrew their suit filed against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) May 20 order on Tuesday, that directed the couple to remove the 10 illegal additions and alterations made in their Khar apartment.

They withdrew the suit as they decided to apply for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations. Acting on their plea, the Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday granted liberty to the Ranas to apply for regularisation within a month, failing which the BMC will be at liberty to take appropriate action to enforce the notice issued under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

“If the couple files a proposal for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations, the executive engineer of the building proposal department will have to decide it within a month thereafter,” said advocate Dharmesh Vyas, who represented the BMC in the suit.

Vyas added that the court has also directed the BMC to not take any coercive action for two weeks, if the proposal for regularisation is rejected for any reason.

Ranas had moved the Dindoshi sessions court challenging the notice and the order on various grounds. On Tuesday, their counsel, advocate PD Gandhi, informed the court that they will apply for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations.

Additional sessions judge D G Dhoble disposed of the suit in view of the statement made by their counsel and allowed them to apply for regularisation.

After conducting a survey of their Khar residence, H/West ward office of the BMC had found that Ranas had made 10 illegal additions and alterations in their flat in Lavie Building. The civic body claimed that Ranas had merged the void beside lift into their flat and converted the space into a toilet, Pooja room and kitchen were merged and converted into a living room, lobby area was converted into habitable area, sloping roof was flattened and merged with adjoining room, void beside the roof was converted into a balcony, one living room was divided into kitchen and bedroom, balconies adjoining a bedroom and kitchen merged in the living space etc.

After finding the irregularities, the ward office had on May 10 issued a notice to the couple, under section 351 of the MMC Act, 1888. The couple replied to the notice on May 19 and the next day, the ward officer issued an order, directing them to remove the illegalities and restore the flat to its original condition – in accordance with the sanctioned plan for the building within seven days.