Alterations in Khar residence: Ranas to apply for regularisation, withdraw suit
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana withdrew their suit filed against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) May 20 order on Tuesday, that directed the couple to remove the 10 illegal additions and alterations made in their Khar apartment.
They withdrew the suit as they decided to apply for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations. Acting on their plea, the Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday granted liberty to the Ranas to apply for regularisation within a month, failing which the BMC will be at liberty to take appropriate action to enforce the notice issued under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.
“If the couple files a proposal for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations, the executive engineer of the building proposal department will have to decide it within a month thereafter,” said advocate Dharmesh Vyas, who represented the BMC in the suit.
Vyas added that the court has also directed the BMC to not take any coercive action for two weeks, if the proposal for regularisation is rejected for any reason.
Ranas had moved the Dindoshi sessions court challenging the notice and the order on various grounds. On Tuesday, their counsel, advocate PD Gandhi, informed the court that they will apply for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations.
Additional sessions judge D G Dhoble disposed of the suit in view of the statement made by their counsel and allowed them to apply for regularisation.
After conducting a survey of their Khar residence, H/West ward office of the BMC had found that Ranas had made 10 illegal additions and alterations in their flat in Lavie Building. The civic body claimed that Ranas had merged the void beside lift into their flat and converted the space into a toilet, Pooja room and kitchen were merged and converted into a living room, lobby area was converted into habitable area, sloping roof was flattened and merged with adjoining room, void beside the roof was converted into a balcony, one living room was divided into kitchen and bedroom, balconies adjoining a bedroom and kitchen merged in the living space etc.
After finding the irregularities, the ward office had on May 10 issued a notice to the couple, under section 351 of the MMC Act, 1888. The couple replied to the notice on May 19 and the next day, the ward officer issued an order, directing them to remove the illegalities and restore the flat to its original condition – in accordance with the sanctioned plan for the building within seven days.
-
Nurses protest privatising hiring process, threaten indefinite strike
Mumbai A government resolution (GR) allowing the hiring of nurses on a contract basis through a private agency has led to a statewide stir. Nurses and nursing students across Maharashtra have started token protests since Monday and have threatened an indefinite strike from Saturday if the government does not scrap the new order. Nearly 4,500 nursing posts are currently vacant in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.
-
Uttarakhand AAP’s CM face Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP, calls it course correction
Mussoorie: Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd), the Aam Aadmi Party's presumptive chief minister in the recently concluded Uttarakhand on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, declaring that hKothiyal'sprevious decision to enrol in AAP was a mistake and the decision to join the BJP, “course correction”. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 700 supporters of Col Kothiyal were also joining the BJP. Ajay Kothiyal joined AAP in April 2021 and was presented as the party's chief ministerial face.
-
Fashion designer jumps to death from 14th floor of building
A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the a native of Karnal in Haryana, building Charu Khurana was staying in on Gurugram-Faridabad road here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as a native of Karnal in Haryana, Charu Khurana. She had moved to Gurugram in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half, they said.
-
Authorities raze ‘illegal’ structure of Zila Panchayat member in Lucknow district
A day after the arrest of local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav, the district administration and the Lucknow police demolished illegal constructions done by Yadav on the government land in Mankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits here on Tuesday. The Inspector in charge of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said Yadav and his accomplices had attacked the UP Special Task Force team in the wee hours on Saturday.
-
Thieves decamp with ornaments worth over ₹15 lakh from jewellery shop in Lucknow
A gang of burglars fled with silver and gold jewellery worth over ₹15 lakh as well as some cash after breaking into a jewellery shop in Sarojininagar area here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police officials on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 2 am on Tuesday when a gang of burglars broke into Prateek Jewellers' shop in Ganganagar locality near Amausi village under Sarojininagar police station limits.
