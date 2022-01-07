Alumni of Mahatma Gandhi School in Ambernath make Maths easy and fun to learn

To make Mathematics easy and fun for school students, the alumni of Education Society’s Mahatma Gandhi School in Ambernath have set up a Mathematics laboratory in their school.

The lab is equipped with several geometrical shapes, models, measuring units, weights and blocks that can aid the students and teachers in learning or teaching the subject. It also has a digital board for the teachers. The lab, gifted by the alumni of the 1977 batch, will be useful for students of Classes 1 to 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The laboratory is gifted in the memory of Bharat Karmarkar, who had passed out from the same batch. He taught Mathematics to children of different villages till the end and used money from his own pockets for the same. The batch has also named the laboratory after their 1977 batch Mathematics teacher, PK Chaudhari, 80, who they claimed made the subject easy for them. Owing to him, most of them had taken Mathematics for their further studies and did PhD in the subject and have become Maths professors.

Ashok Kulkarni, 65, one of the alumni, said, “We thought of this concept after we lost Karmarkar, who had dedicated his entire life for the subject. He educated the children of different villages in the state and ensured that everything he earned was spent on education. He only kept the bare minimum of his earnings that helped his wife and him to survive. Mathematics was his favourite subject. All of us together collected ₹5.66 lakh for the laboratory.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The group had another Mathematics teacher, a PhD graduate, who started working on the plan for the lab before the pandemic. Kulkarni added, “It took us three months to set up the lab. We got all the different weights used to weigh groceries, vegetables, food and some old measures used to weigh kerosene and milk. We also got measuring tapes, blocks, several different geometric shapes and models for the students to develop interest in the subject.”

The group conducted a few workshops with the school teachers and formulated written and digital projects for them. The projects also focussed on tricks to solve the major problems easily and are very innovative. One room of the school is completely dedicated for this laboratory. A digital board consisting of Maths learning videos will help children to try different ideas to learn this subject, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The school principal, Dr. Balasaheb Gaikwad and other teachers appreciated the efforts done by the 1977 batch.

A school teacher said, “When they put forth the idea, we were not aware that it would be on such a large scale. Despite all of them from the batch being in their sixties, they used to wait here till late in the night to work on the projects. They have put forth 50 to 60 innovative ideas for several concepts that have made our work easy.”