Alumnus donates money for ageing, neurodegenerative diseases centre at IIT Bombay

MUMBAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumnus Sharad Sanghi has donated an undisclosed amount for setting up a centre for ageing and neurodegenerative diseases named after his late mother Sunita Sanghi at the institute. He signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last week with the institute in this regard, IIT Bombay said in a statement on Monday.

Sharad Sanghi, who was part of the BTech batch of 1989, is the managing director of NTT Ltd, a technology services company. He said neurodegenerative diseases are increasingly becoming a challenge to senior citizens and threatening to deprive them of quality life in their golden years. “The onset of such ailments is a trauma for the affected person, as well as their loved ones. This contribution is a tribute to my late mother Mrs Sunita Sanghi, and an effort towards enabling the planned Centre of Ageing and Neurodegenerative Diseases at the Institute,” he said. He called the Centre an endeavour towards ensuring neurogenerative disorders in the elderly are detected and treated in a timely manner for better outcomes.

A lack of robust biomarkers and disease-modifying therapies that could help in early diagnosis has been a major obstacle in managing neurological disorders. The current treatment strategies available offer only symptomatic relief as there is no cure yet. Early detection and intervention are crucial for the better management of neurological disorders including Parkinson’s disease.

With the expertise of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Bombay and an interdisciplinary approach, the Centre will focus on diagnostics and early detection of ageing and neurodegenerative diseases.

The Centre is hoped to work on developing tools and biomarkers for the early detection, diagnosis, and prognosis of ageing-related neurological disorders. It will also facilitate research programmes.

IIT Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri said as the Indian population ages and its growth slows down, the burden of neurodegenerative diseases will increase. “Early detection and slowing the onset of such diseases will be key levers towards effective therapy...this Centre will go a long way in helping us overcome this challenge. This donation will enable us to embark on this journey and we are deeply grateful to him for his generosity.”