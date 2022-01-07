Ambernath resident collects leftover food to feed needy, homeless

The leftover dinner that usually finds its way into the dustbin will now be put to good use, thanks to a 43-year-old resident of Ambernath (E).

The Good Samaritan, Mony Panicker, collects leftover food from people’s homes and distributes it to the needy and the homeless in the city every night.

Panicker, who started this initiative on December 31, 2021, has inspired many persons from his residential society to come forward and donate their leftover food. A resident of Mohan Puram Housing Complex in Ambernath, Panicker started this initiative ‘Feed the Needy’ and has put up a banner in the complex premises with a box and hooks for people to drop the food daily.

Panicker said, “I start distributing the leftovers every night around 10.30pm. Most of the people staying on the streets are hungry and are happy to receive the food. Ambernath has many homeless people who sleep on empty stomachs every day. This is my small effort to help them.”

The residents of the society and the nearby premises can drop the food during the day up to 10.30pm. “I have asked others from the housing complex to join me in this cause. The leftover food from our house that ends up in the dustbin can satisfy someone’s hunger. After I started doing this, I have got many responses from my housing complex. People are also ready to join me in distributing the food,” he added.

Another resident, Pramod Sharma, a 59-year-old who joined the initiative, said, “When we started with this idea, there were concerns if people would drop the leftover food. Within a day, many have come down to drop the food. This is truly motivating. There are around 400 flats in the complex and the amount of food collected is plentiful.”

