Amid Omicron concerns, 19 students test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra school

As many as 19 school students have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra over the last three or four days, reports have said.

Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale said all students belong to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and have only a mild illness.

"Nineteen students tested positive over the last three to four days. All are isolated and hospitalised. Most of them have no symptoms and some have only mild illness," PTI quoted Bhosale as saying.

"We are conducting RT-PCR testing of remaining students as well as teachers, non-teaching staff and visitors," Bhosale added.

Located at Takali Dhokeshwar village, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is a residential school and comes under the Union education ministry. As many as 400 students across classes 5 to 12 are currently studying in the school.

Meanwhile, authorities in Ahmednagar issued a “no vaccine, no entry” order amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant and the rising Covid-19 cases in the district.

As per the order, those who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will not be allowed to enter various public areas, including private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, government or semi-government offices.

Maharashtra reported 1,410 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to 66,54,755, the state health department said on Friday. It also said 12 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll in the state to 141,404.

The state has also detected 108 cases of the Omicron variant so far, prompting authorities to prohibit the gathering of more than five people in public places from 9pm-6am, among other such measures, from early Saturday.

